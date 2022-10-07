Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Real Good Food Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGF   US75601G1094

THE REAL GOOD FOOD COMPANY, INC.

(RGF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
6.310 USD   -3.40%
10/07Real Good Food : Benzinga All-Access Show
PU
10/06Real Good Foods to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
10/06Real Good Foods to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Real Good Food : Benzinga All-Access Show

10/07/2022 | 07:12pm EDT
Benzinga All-Access Show
Oct 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT

Disclaimer

Real Good Food Company Inc. published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 23:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE REAL GOOD FOOD COMPANY, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on THE REAL GOOD FOOD COMPANY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 156 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,9 M 38,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart THE REAL GOOD FOOD COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Real Good Food Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE REAL GOOD FOOD COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,31 $
Average target price 14,33 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Garfield Law Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akshay Jagdale Chief Financial Officer
Bryan T. Freeman Executive Chairman
George F. Chapelle Lead Independent Director
Deanna T. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE REAL GOOD FOOD COMPANY, INC.2.10%39
ORKLA ASA-13.35%7 167
NOMAD FOODS LIMITED-42.54%2 438
SANQUAN FOOD CO., LTD.-19.59%2 008
ZHENGZHOU QIANWEIYANGCHU FOOD CO., LTD.-12.40%621
BINGGRAE CO., LTD.-26.32%250