Real Good Food : ICR Conference 2023
ICR Conference 2023
Jan 9, 2023
Disclaimer Real Good Food Company Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 13:18:12 UTC.
Sales 2022
155 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-31,4 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-6,06x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
40,9 M
40,9 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,20x
Nbr of Employees
107
Free-Float
23,6%
Technical analysis trends THE REAL GOOD FOOD COMPANY, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
6,60 $
Average target price
14,33 $
Spread / Average Target
117%
