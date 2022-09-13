Advanced search
Real Good Foods Announces Launch of NEW Asian Entrees, Orange Chicken, General Tso's and Sweet & Sour

09/13/2022 | 08:32am EDT
CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced the launch of its newest platform, Asian Entrees, including, Orange Chicken, General Tso’s and Sweet & Sour.

Real Good Foods is expanding into Multi-Serve Entrees with a nutritious twist on one of US consumers favorite foods. The Frozen Multi-Serve Entrees category is filled with items loaded with carbs, high in sugar and lacking any nutritional value. The category leader in Multi-Serve Asian Entrees options has over 60g of sugar per box.

Real Good Foods’ Asian Entrees use lightly breaded chicken made from nutritious ingredients, are 100% Grain-Free and Gluten-Free, with only 4g-6g net carbs and ONLY 1g of sugar and are packed with 25g of protein per serving. Real Good Foods’ lightly breaded chicken does not use processed flours or grains like conventional breaded chicken, but rather uses real food ingredients such as chickpea flour and egg whites to make its crispy breading. Real Good Foods offers these Asian Entrees in single serve and family size options.

Real Good Foods’ Asian Entrees are currently available at Walmart, Stop & Shop, Stater Bros, Safeway Albertsons, as well as available direct to customers on realgoodfoods.com.

“These nutritious Asian Entrees are the result of our mission to make our favorite comfort foods more nutritious and improve human health. Our all-natural sweeteners, with less than 1g of sugar, were not an easy product design, and I am proud of our talented, dedicated team that worked hard to make this possible,” said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company. “Unlike other food options on shelves today that are made with over 60g of sugar per box, our Asian entrees have almost no carbs, less than 1g of sugar and are packed with protein.”

To learn more about Real Good Foods and to find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 420,000 followers. For interviews with Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman, email realgoodfoods@powerdigital.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56a05a34-5c4d-49a4-9e5b-b3c1f3e6d889


