Real Good Foods to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading innovation-centric health and wellness frozen foods company, announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor events.
Executive Chairman Bryan Freeman or CFO Akshay Jagdale will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at each event and are scheduled to host presentations as follows.
Benzinga All-Access Show
Date: Friday, October 7, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://youtu.be/ewf0dBApoJE
MicroCap Rodeo – Windy City Roundup 2022
Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time
Location: Chicago, IL.
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46675
LD Micro Main Event XV
Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern time
Location: Los Angeles, CA.
Webcast: https://me22.mysequire.com/
Q4 Investor Summit
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time
Location: New York, NY.
Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__wrYqIrDQ7WJArC_f7hr3A
A live audio webcast and archive of each presentation will be available using the respective links above. Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.
About Real Good Food Company
Real Good Foods (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.
To learn more, please visit our website at realgoodfoods.com or join us on social media @realgoodfoods – where we maintain some of the largest followings in the frozen food industry today.