    RGF   US75601G1094

THE REAL GOOD FOOD COMPANY, INC.

(RGF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 03:59:14 pm EDT
7.165 USD   -0.49%
08:01aThe Real Good Food Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Friday, May 13, 2022
GL
04/26Real Good Foods Offering Exclusive Access to New Products, Merchandise and Gift Cards to Qualified Shareholders
PR
04/21Real Good Food Finance Director Plans September-end Exit
MT
The Real Good Food Company to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Friday, May 13, 2022

04/29/2022 | 08:01am EDT
CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Friday, May 13, 2022 before market open.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 13, 2022. To participate on the live call, listeners in the United States may dial (877) 451-6152 and international listeners may dial (201) 389-0879. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through May 27, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and entering the passcode 13729720.

The call will also be webcast and available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.realgoodfoods.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 420,000 followers. 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 144 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,2 M 44,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 11,9%
Managers and Directors
Gerard Garfield Law Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akshay Jagdale Chief Financial Officer
Bryan T. Freeman Executive Chairman
George F. Chapelle Lead Independent Director
Deanna T. Brady Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE REAL GOOD FOOD COMPANY, INC.15.94%44
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.24%357 817
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.14%91 643
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY21.48%53 418
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-13.54%52 521
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY36.87%52 056