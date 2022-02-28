Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Real Good Food Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGF   US75601G1094

THE REAL GOOD FOOD COMPANY, INC.

(RGF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Real Good Food Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Friday, March 11, 2022

02/28/2022 | 04:32pm EST
CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Friday, March 11, 2022 before market open.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. To participate on the live call, listeners in the United States may dial (877) 451-6152 and international listeners may dial (201) 389-0879. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through March 25, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and entering the passcode 13727505.

The call will also be webcast and available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.realgoodfoods.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating,” represents the Company’s strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 400,000 followers.


