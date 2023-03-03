Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The RealReal, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REAL   US88339P1012

THE REALREAL, INC.

(REAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-03 pm EST
1.630 USD   +11.64%
05:01pThe RealReal Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05:00pThe RealReal Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
03/02Credit Suisse Trims RealReal's Price Target to $3.50 From $4, Notes Lower-Than-Expected Q1 Guidance; Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The RealReal Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/03/2023 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) – the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods – today announced that it granted equity awards on March 3, 2023 as a material inducement to employment of the newly-hired Chief Executive Officer, John Koryl, and Chief Technology and Product Officer, Luke Friang.

As previously disclosed, The RealReal and Mr. Koryl entered into an offer letter, dated January 24, 2023 (the “Offer Letter”), in connection with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 6, 2023. As contemplated by the Offer Letter, The RealReal granted Mr. Koryl an employment inducement award consisting of (i) 1,250,000 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and (ii) 1,500,000 performance-based restricted stock units (“PSUs”), each with an effective grant date of March 3, 2023. The RSUs will vest 25% on the first anniversary of February 20, 2023 and in 12 substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Koryl’s continuous employment on each vesting date. The PSUs will vest in four tranches over a five-year performance period based on Mr. Koryl’s continuous employment through the service period for the applicable tranche and the The RealReal’s stock price achievement.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Friang as Chief Technology and Product Officer, effective January 16, 2023, The RealReal granted Mr. Friang an employment inducement award of 325,000 RSUs. The RSUs will vest 25% on the first anniversary of February 20, 2023 and in 12 substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Friang’s continuous employment on each vesting date.

The inducement awards to Mr. Koryl and Mr. Friang were granted as a material inducement to their employment and were approved by The RealReal’s Board of Directors and by the Compensation, Diversity and Inclusion Committee of the Board of Directors on March 3, 2023, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The awards were granted outside The RealReal’s equity incentive plans.

For more information, visit Investor.TheRealReal.com.

About The RealReal Inc.
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 31 million members. With a rigorous authentication process, The RealReal provides a safe, reliable, full-service platform for consumers to buy and sell luxury items. We employ hundreds of in-house luxury brand experts, GIA-certified gemologists, and brand authenticators and use specialized AI and machine learning technology to inspect, authenticate, price and list thousands of items each day. We extend the life of thousands of well-made luxury goods across several categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, home and art—and make engaging with the circular economy seamless. We offer a full-service experience, from free virtual appointments, at-home pickup, to direct shipping and drop-off services at our retail locations, where customers can also meet with our experts, receive free valuations, and shop a locally-curated selection of luxury goods.

Investor Relations Contact:
Caitlin Howe
caitlin.howe@therealreal.com

Press Contact:
Laura Hogya
laura.hogya@therealreal.com


All news about THE REALREAL, INC.
05:01pThe RealReal Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05:00pThe RealReal Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
03/02Credit Suisse Trims RealReal's Price Target to $3.50 From $4, Notes Lower-Than-Expected..
MT
03/01UBS Adjusts The RealReal Price Target to $1.40 From $1.30, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/01Baird Adjusts Price Target on The RealReal to $2.75 From $3.75, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
03/01Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on RealReal to $2 From $3, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
02/28THEREALREAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/28Therealreal, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
02/28Transcript : The RealReal, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
02/28The RealReal, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE REALREAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 632 M - -
Net income 2023 -162 M - -
Net Debt 2023 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,89x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 468
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart THE REALREAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
The RealReal, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE REALREAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,46 $
Average target price 2,94 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Koryl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rati Sahi Levesque President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert K. Julian Chief Financial Officer
James R. Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Niki Leondakis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE REALREAL, INC.16.80%145
AMAZON.COM, INC.9.68%944 080
JD.COM, INC.-16.14%73 688
COUPANG, INC.-0.27%24 817
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.68%24 084
ETSY, INC.-1.10%14 766