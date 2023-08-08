Equities REAL US88339P1012
|2.170 USD
|-2.69%
|-19.33%
|+73.60%
|Aug. 08
|Earnings Flash (REAL) THE REALREAL Posts Q2 Revenue $131M, vs. Street Est of $131.8M
|MT
|Aug. 08
|(REAL) THE REALREAL Sees Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Range $540M - $560M
|MT
The RealReal, Inc. provides an online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. The Company offers a range of authenticated, primarily pre-owned luxury goods on its online marketplace bearing the brands of luxury and designers. The Company provides a platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. The Company offers products across multiple categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art. Luxury designers on its online marketplace include Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino. The Company operates a retail store, including its larger footprint stores in Los Angeles, California, and New York. In addition, it operates several smaller footprint neighborhood retail stores, or neighborhood stores.
2023-11-05 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
2.170USD
Average target price
2.547USD
Spread / Average Target
+17.36%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
|+73.60%
|223 M $
|+8.05%
|223 M $
|-13.98%
|234 M $
|+37.03%
|242 M $
|-88.60%
|205 M $
|-9.27%
|190 M $
|-10.33%
|268 M $
|-2.68%
|171 M $
|+4.10%
|170 M $
|-26.55%
|163 M $