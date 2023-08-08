The RealReal, Inc. provides an online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. The Company offers a range of authenticated, primarily pre-owned luxury goods on its online marketplace bearing the brands of luxury and designers. The Company provides a platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. The Company offers products across multiple categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art. Luxury designers on its online marketplace include Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino. The Company operates a retail store, including its larger footprint stores in Los Angeles, California, and New York. In addition, it operates several smaller footprint neighborhood retail stores, or neighborhood stores.

Sector Department Stores