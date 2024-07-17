The Reject Shop Limited ABN 33 006 122 676 245 Racecourse Road
Kensington, Victoria, 3031 Australia www.rejectshop.com.au
17 July 2024
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Timing of FY24 results release and Annual General Meeting
Timing of FY24 results release
The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) (Company) is scheduled to announce its financial results for FY24 on Thursday, 22 August 2024.
After the results have been announced, the Company will hold a briefing as follows:
Date:
Thursday, 22 August 2024
Time:
9.30am (Melbourne time)
Registration:
To access the briefing, please pre-register at least 15 minutes prior to the briefing
commencement time by using this link.
Following pre-registration, participants will receive the dial in details and a unique
access passcode.
2024 Annual General Meeting
For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 16 October 2024 and the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is 3 September 2024.
The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be made available in September 2024.
This document has been authorised for release to the market by the Company Secretary.
Lauren Harris
Company Secretary
The Reject Shop Limited
Telephone: +61 3 8371 5618
Email:investorrelations@rejectshop.com.au
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Reject Shop Limited published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 00:29:05 UTC.