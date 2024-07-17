The Reject Shop Limited ABN 33 006 122 676 245 Racecourse Road

Kensington, Victoria, 3031 Australia www.rejectshop.com.au

17 July 2024

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Timing of FY24 results release and Annual General Meeting

Timing of FY24 results release

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) (Company) is scheduled to announce its financial results for FY24 on Thursday, 22 August 2024.

After the results have been announced, the Company will hold a briefing as follows:

Date: Thursday, 22 August 2024 Time: 9.30am (Melbourne time) Registration: To access the briefing, please pre-register at least 15 minutes prior to the briefing commencement time by using this link. Following pre-registration, participants will receive the dial in details and a unique access passcode.

2024 Annual General Meeting

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 16 October 2024 and the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is 3 September 2024.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be made available in September 2024.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by the Company Secretary.

Lauren Harris

Company Secretary

The Reject Shop Limited

Telephone: +61 3 8371 5618

Email:investorrelations@rejectshop.com.au