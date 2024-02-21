The Reject Shop Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in retailing of discount variety merchandise. It offers various products, such as food, snacks, greeting cards, party, health and beauty, cleaning supplies, storage, kitchenware, homewares, pet care and seasonal products. Its Snacks and Confectionery includes chips, crackers and snacks, biscuits and cookies, and chocolates. Its Drinks includes tea, coffee, soft drinks, water, fruit drinks, and energy drinks. Its Cleaning includes bathroom cleaners, air fresheners laundry, dishwashing, kitchen wipes, brooms and brushes, mops, and car cleaning. Its Pet Care includes pet beds, pet accessories, cat scratchers, cat and dog toys, litter, winter and seasonal accessories, and pet food. It offers a variety of products through a range of private labels and brands, such as Ajax, Allen's, Bega, Biondi, Birch, Block Tech, Bluebird, Bref, Dettol, Dove, Duracell, Earth Choice, Eveready, Harpic, Head & Shoulders, and Hot Wheels.

Sector Discount Stores