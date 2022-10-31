IN BRIEF: Renewables Infrastructure Group appoints new chair of board

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd - Guernsey-based renewable energy infrastructure investment company - Says Helen Mahy, who has served as chair of the board of non-executive directors since 2013, retires from her position on October 31.

Richard Morse, who joined the board as a non-executive director and chair on July 18, succeeds Mahy as chair. Morse has experience in sustainable and regulated infrastructure investment, with a focus on the energy sector.

Richard Morse says: "On behalf of TRIG's board of directors, thank you to Helen for her chairmanship of TRIG, her service to TRIG's shareholders, and her championing of sustainability and the net-zero transition. I look forward to working with my fellow directors, InfraRed and RES to continue delivering sustainable returns from TRIG's diverse portfolio of renewables infrastructure."

Current stock price: 129.23 pence, down 1.7% on Monday

12-month change: down 1.5%

