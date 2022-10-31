Advanced search
    TRIG   GG00BBHX2H91

THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED

(TRIG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:02 2022-10-31 am EDT
129.00 GBX   -1.83%
07:36aIN BRIEF: Renewables Infrastructure Group appoints new chair of board
AN
03:30aThe Renewables Infrastructure Group Chair Retires
MT
10/24IN BRIEF: Ecofin US Renewables makes Eileen Fargis managing director
AN
IN BRIEF: Renewables Infrastructure Group appoints new chair of board

10/31/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd - Guernsey-based renewable energy infrastructure investment company - Says Helen Mahy, who has served as chair of the board of non-executive directors since 2013, retires from her position on October 31.

Richard Morse, who joined the board as a non-executive director and chair on July 18, succeeds Mahy as chair. Morse has experience in sustainable and regulated infrastructure investment, with a focus on the energy sector.

Richard Morse says: "On behalf of TRIG's board of directors, thank you to Helen for her chairmanship of TRIG, her service to TRIG's shareholders, and her championing of sustainability and the net-zero transition. I look forward to working with my fellow directors, InfraRed and RES to continue delivering sustainable returns from TRIG's diverse portfolio of renewables infrastructure."

Current stock price: 129.23 pence, down 1.7% on Monday

12-month change: down 1.5%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 560 M 649 M 649 M
Net income 2022 541 M 626 M 626 M
Net cash 2022 47,0 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,97x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 3 262 M 3 781 M 3 781 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,74x
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 131,40 GBX
Average target price 152,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner M. F. von Guionneau Chief Executive Officer
Helen Margaret Mahy Chairman
Chris Sweetman Operations Director
Tove Feld Senior Independent Director
Klaus G. Hammer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.23%3 781
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.50%9 962
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-8.64%5 433
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.78%3 917
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.71%3 125
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-13.91%2 858