(Alliance News) - Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC on Monday reported a slight fall in its net asset value per share.

The investment firm, focused on electricity generation assets, said its June 30 NAV per share fell 0.1% to 107.67 pence from 107.73p.

"The company benefits from significant levels of inflation protection via revenue from government support schemes in the UK, France and Poland, with approximately 58% of the revenue forecast to be received by the company's current portfolio of assets in the ten years ending 30 June 2034 now explicitly inflation-linked," said Octopus Renewables.

Octopus Renewables declared an interim dividend of 1.45 pence for its second quarter ended June 30, up 11% from 1.31 pence at the same time the year prior.

Shares in Octopus Renewables Infrastructure were down 0.6% at 94.73 pence in London on Monday morning.

