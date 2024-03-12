Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd - invests in renewable energy infrastructure, advised by InfraRed Capital Partners as investment manager - Agrees to sell 100% interest in Pallas, a windfarm onshore in Ireland, for EUR62 million, a 15% premium to its last portfolio valuation as at December 31. The cash received will be used to reduce borrowings from the company's revolving credit facility. The 51.6 megawatt capacity wind farm was built in 2008 and bought by Renewables Infrastructure in 2018.
Current stock price: 103.80 pence
12-month change: down 13%
By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor
