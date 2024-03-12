The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Companyâs investment objective is to provide investors with long-term, stable dividends, whilst preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio, principally through investment in a range of operational assets which generate electricity from renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on wind farms and solar photovoltaics (PV) parks. Its diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the United Kingdom and Europe. It invests in a portfolio of onshore wind, offshore wind, solar PV, and battery storage projects spread across the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, and Sweden. InfraRed Capital Partners Limited is the Companyâs investment manager. Renewable Energy Systems Limited acts as the Companyâs operations manager.

Sector Closed End Funds