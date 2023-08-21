(Alliance News) - Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd on Monday announced it is selling three windfarms to hydropower-focused renewable energy generator company Statkraft AS.

Renewables Infrastructure, a Guernsey-based investor in renewable energy infrastructure projects, said the sales of the windfarms based in Ireland are for a total of EUR25 million, a 26% premium to the valuation of the windfarms as at December 31.

Oslo-based buyer Statkraft operates assets in hydropower, wind, solar, gas and biomass.

Renewables Infrastructure head of Energy Income Funds Richard Crawford said: "Balance sheet discipline is crucial in a challenging macro-economic environment. These accretive disposals underline the quality of the company's portfolio. We remain confident in TRIG's long-term strategy and continue to actively seek ways to deliver value for shareholders through capital allocation."

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.