Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Restaurant Group    RTN   GB00B0YG1K06

THE RESTAURANT GROUP

(RTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Restaurant : Wagamama-owner sees encouraging sales as lockdowns loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:15am EDT
Wagamama restaurant in London

(Reuters) - Wagamama owner Restaurant Group unveiled improved like-for-like sales numbers for the period since the start of July on Tuesday, while withdrawing its financial guidance and warning about the impact of renewed coronavirus restrictions in the UK.

The company, which operates over 350 restaurants and pubs across the UK, posted an adjusted pretax loss of 47.5 million pounds, for the six months ended June 28, compared to a profit of 28.1 million pounds a year earlier.

The group also laid out a total of 180 poorer performing sites it has exited as a result of placing the Chiquito and Food and Fuel operations into administration and dramatic downsizing of Frankie and Benny's chain.

It said its performance in the eleven weeks to Sept. 4, which included the government's eat out to help out scheme, was encouraging, with Wagamama like-for-like sales up 11%.

Shares rose 9% to 59.75 pence in early trade.

"(The update) reads better than some would have feared," said analysts from Winterflood said in a morning note.

"They will benefit from competition reducing as (there has been a) circa 30% capacity reduction .... as a result of COVID-19."

Restaurant Brands said that while outlook for the sector remained extremely challenging, the company was well-positioned with sector capacity reducing and a freshly restructured business.

The UK government has imposed fresh restrictions in recent weeks to combat a second wave of the coronavirus, including shutting restaurants and pubs early. Restaurant owners, already reeling from the pandemic, will face a further blow if stronger lockdowns are announced.

(Reporting by Shanima A and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE RESTAURANT GROUP
03:15aRESTAURANT : Wagamama-owner sees encouraging sales as lockdowns loom
RE
09/30China's Economic Rebound Picks Up Pace
DJ
09/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops ahead of Brexit talks, U.S. presidential ..
RE
09/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 helped by weak pound; New COVID-19 restrictions..
RE
09/09FTSE 100 helped by weak pound; New COVID-19 restrictions hit consumer stocks
RE
08/26Japanese shares pause after prior session rally
RE
08/25Japanese shares ease after prior session rally
RE
08/25Japan's Colowide extends hostile bid for rival Ootoya
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 517 M 672 M 672 M
Net income 2020 -28,4 M -36,9 M -36,9 M
Net Debt 2020 268 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 322 M 417 M 418 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 21 500
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart THE RESTAURANT GROUP
Duration : Period :
The Restaurant Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RESTAURANT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 106,33 GBX
Last Close Price 54,55 GBX
Spread / Highest target 468%
Spread / Average Target 94,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Hedley Hornby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alison Deborah Moria Hewitt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kirk Dyson Davis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Graham Colin Clemett Independent Non-Executive Director
Allan Leslie Leighton Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE RESTAURANT GROUP-66.53%417
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.54%103 413
COMPASS GROUP PLC-37.72%27 230
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-4.86%13 471
SODEXO-42.36%10 453
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED43.86%4 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group