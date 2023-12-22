The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in hospitality businesses. The Company operates over 400 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company's segments include Wagamama, Pubs, and Concessions. The Company operates a portfolio of brands, which include Wagamama, Firejacks, Brunning and Price, TRG Concessions, and Coast to Coast, among others. The Company also operates pub restaurants and a concessions business, which trades principally at United Kingdom airports. The Wagamama brand offers all kinds of rice and noodle dishes, alongside fresh salads and shareable sides, desserts, fresh juices, hot drinks, and others. The Firejacks brand offers steaks and burgers. The Brunning and Price brand serves cask ales, wines, and British dishes. TRG Concessions brand portfolio includes table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. The Coast to Coast brand offers American home-style dining.