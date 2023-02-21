Restaurant Group notes shareholder continues with board plea

Restaurant Group PLC - London-based operator of around 400 restaurants and pub restaurants across the UK - Notes further press release from shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd regarding a seat on the board. Says it provided a full response to the initial Oasis letter on Thursday last week, and that its next announcement will be its annual results on March 8.

On Thursday, Restaurant Group said it rejected a request from Oasis for a seat on the company's board. It said Oasis requested a seat on the board at its first face-to-face meeting with the company's chair, as well as requesting a strategic review undertaken by an "independent bank".

Current stock price: 33.92 pence, down 0.1%

12-month change: down 64%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

