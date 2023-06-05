Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Restaurant Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTN   GB00B0YG1K06

THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC

(RTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:18:21 2023-06-05 am EDT
45.90 GBX   +3.15%
05:08aRestaurant Group rises on stock upgrade
AN
04:08aDeutsche says 'buy' Rio Tinto, Restaurant Group
AN
05/24TRG faces revolt over chief exec's pay package
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Restaurant Group rises on stock upgrade

06/05/2023 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Restaurant Group PLC, up 3.5% at 46.06 pence, 12-month range 25.02p-56.6p. The operator of around 400 restaurants and pub restaurants across the UK, including Wagamama, has its stock raised to 'buy' from 'hold' by Deutsche Bank. The German bank also raises the target price to 56.50p from 42p previously. Deutsche's Harishankar Ramamoorthy says the bank believes the company is "at the end of the downgrade cycle", noting continuing like-for-like growth across the restaurant industry.

----------

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd, up 2.5% at 200.89p, 12-month range 181p-355p. The Berlin, Germany-based residential real estate investor proposes to cap all ongoing fees to its advisor, QSix, to EUR5.0 million, other than a new disposal fee and any asset and estate management performance fee. The cap would start from July 1 for a 12-month period. Will let shareholders vote on the proposal at its annual general meeting. "[The proposal] should ensure closer alignment of the property advisor's incentives with the company's short-term strategic priorities and in practice will likely result in a lower level of fees being paid over the next 12 months than under the existing term," says Chair Robert Hingley.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Capita PLC, down 1.4% at 34.45p, 12-month range 22.2p-44.92p. The process outsourcing and professional services company edges lower, but gains 5.1% over the past week. Capita will join the FTSE 250 index from June 19.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITA PLC -1.05% 34.553 Delayed Quote.43.94%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.11% 9.876 Delayed Quote.-6.86%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.70% 19283.2 Delayed Quote.1.57%
PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND LIMITED 2.49% 200.8895 Delayed Quote.-20.65%
THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.63% 45.6725 Delayed Quote.42.45%
All news about THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
05:08aRestaurant Group rises on stock upgrade
AN
04:08aDeutsche says 'buy' Rio Tinto, Restaurant Group
AN
05/24TRG faces revolt over chief exec's pay package
AQ
05/22Wincanton revenue and profit jumps
AN
05/15TRG investors up the pressure ahead of AGM
AQ
05/02Sea of red ahead of interest rate decisions
AN
05/02Restaurant shares up on "encouraging" quarterly trading
AN
05/02Restaurant Group reports strong sales
AN
05/02Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group sees profit margin improving on 'encouraging' Q1
RE
05/02The Restaurant Group plc Appoints Helen Keays as Non-Executive Director, Effective 1 Ju..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 924 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
Net income 2023 10,1 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2023 570 M 712 M 712 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 340 M 424 M 424 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Restaurant Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 44,50 GBX
Average target price 58,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Hedley Hornby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirk Dyson Davis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenneth George Hanna Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Colin Clemett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Zoë Jeanette Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC42.45%424
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.30%114 061
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.10%47 869
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.18.59%19 837
SODEXO13.60%15 918
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-22.50%12 347
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer