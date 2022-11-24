Advanced search
UK delivery workers at KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Wagamama to strike

11/24/2022 | 06:12am EST
(Reuters) - Nearly 400 food delivery workers at KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut and Wagamama will strike work in the UK over a pay dispute, GMB Union said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
