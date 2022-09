The company, which operates over 400 restaurants and pubs as well as concessions at UK airports, reported its adjusted core profit for the period ended July 3 came in at 41.7 million pounds ($47.99 million), compared with 11.2 million pounds the previous year.

($1 = 0.8690 pounds)

