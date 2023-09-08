The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in hospitality businesses. The Company operates over 400 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company's segments include Wagamama, Pubs, Leisure, and Concessions. Its principal trading brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Firejacks, Chiquito, Brunning and Price, TRG Concessions, and Coast to Coast, among others. The Company also operates pub restaurants and aconcessions business, which trades principally at United Kingdom airports. The Company's Frankie & Benny's brand offers American and Italian style food and drinks. The Chiquito menu offers Mexican cuisine. The Coast to Coast offers American home-style dining. The Wagamama brand offers Asian food and Japanese ramen bars. The Brunning and Price offers cask ales, decent wines, and British dishes. The TRG Concessions brand portfolio includes table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. The Firejacks offers steaks and burgers.