|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:17 2023-09-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|44.20 GBX
|+3.76%
|+4.00%
|+41.49%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+41.49%
|421 M $
|+4.74%
|431 M $
|+18.15%
|444 M $
|+153.27%
|460 M $
|+25.20%
|365 M $
|+4.25%
|336 M $
|+0.11%
|511 M $
|-26.60%
|331 M $
|+70.13%
|318 M $
|+27.51%
|315 M $