  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Restaurant Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTN   GB00B0YG1K06

THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC

(RTN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:28 2023-03-07 am EST
45.32 GBX   +0.67%
Wagamama owner targeted by activist investor Irenic Capital - Bloomberg News
RE
Wagamama owner targeted by activist investor Irenic Capital - Bloomberg News
RE
More spice added to Wagamama owner's battle with activist
AQ
Wagamama owner targeted by activist investor Irenic Capital - Bloomberg News

03/07/2023 | 12:29pm EST
March 7 (Reuters) - The Restaurant Group has become a target of activist investor Irenic Capital Management, which is pushing for a change at the Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's owner, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Irenic Capital has had private discussions with the company, including potential divestiture of its pubs and concessions businesses, increasing disclosure around the profitability of Wagamama and reducing corporate costs, the report said.

In February, shareholder Oasis Management publicly called for the company to take immediate steps to restore market confidence, after requesting a board seat last year, which the Restaurant Group said it had rejected.

The company and Irenic Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 855 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
Net income 2022 24,1 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2022 605 M 728 M 728 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 344 M 414 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 45,02 GBX
Average target price 54,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Hedley Hornby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirk Dyson Davis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenneth George Hanna Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Colin Clemett Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Zoë Jeanette Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE RESTAURANT GROUP PLC44.11%414
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.39%120 665
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.47%40 120
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.6.51%18 045
SODEXO-2.21%13 642
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION0.87%4 716