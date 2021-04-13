RMR : Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Third Consecutive Year

Honor Marks Company Debut with Program’s Sustained Excellence Designation

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today received the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for ENERGY STAR related activities at buildings it manages on behalf of its client companies for the third year in a row. This year, RMR also made its debut as an ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence honoree. Currently, RMR manages 63 buildings that are ENERGY STAR certified.

Additionally, as a result of RMR’s energy management and stakeholder engagement programs developed to help its client companies achieve their environmental goals, client company, Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI), also received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in 2021 for the fourth year in a row and was a Sustained Excellence honoree for the second consecutive year.

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award recognizes ENERGY STAR partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR. The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program and winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy and the American people.

Adam Portnoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of RMR, made the following statement:

“We are proud to be recognized as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year, underscoring our long-standing commitment to sustainability initiatives. Across our organization, we focus on energy efficiency programs that are beneficial to our building operations, tenants and the environment.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

The RMR Group provides property management services nationwide for nearly 1,300 properties with approximately 92 million square feet of office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. RMR exclusively provides property management services to its managed clients and does not offer stand-alone property management services to third-parties.

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR).

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413006111/en/