  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The RMR Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RMR   US74967R1068

THE RMR GROUP INC.

(RMR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
28.82 USD   +2.93%
2022Rmr Group Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022The RMR Group Named a 2022 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe
BU
2022B. Riley Lowers RMR Group's Price Target to $42 From $44, Reduces Estimates on Wage, Expense Increases; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

The RMR Group First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, February 3rd

01/09/2023 | 08:12am EST
The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2023 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, February 2, 2023. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy and Chief Financial Officer Matt Jordan will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 270-2148. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6510. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 10, 2023. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 2116861.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.rmrgroup.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

About The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR):

The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by nearly 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage over $37 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on THE RMR GROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 817 M - -
Net income 2023 35,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 5,48%
Capitalization 479 M 479 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 48,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,82 $
Average target price 33,67 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Managers and Directors
Adam David Portnoy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew P. Jordan Chief Financial Officer, CAO, Treasurer & EVP
Ann D. Logan Independent Director
Walter C. Watkins Independent Director
Jennifer Babbin Clark Secretary, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE RMR GROUP INC.2.02%479
CBRE GROUP, INC.5.15%25 012
KE HOLDINGS INC.27.51%22 254
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.27%14 094
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.12.02%8 470
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED5.62%7 989