    RMR   US74967R1068

THE RMR GROUP INC.

(RMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The RMR Group Inc. First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, January 28th

12/30/2021 | 04:11pm EST
The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, January 27th, 2022. On Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy and Chief Financial Officer Matt Jordan will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 270-2148. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6510. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 4, 2022. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 9199832.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.rmrgroup.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage over $32 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.


All news about THE RMR GROUP INC.
04:11pThe RMR Group Inc. First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, January 28t..
BU
12/29Diversified Healthcare Trust to Sell 35% Stake in Joint Venture for $378 Million
MT
12/29Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Second Joint Venture Partner for Life Science Pr..
BU
12/27Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Sell Six Properties to Joint Venture for $206 ..
MT
12/27Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Sells Six Properties to Its Joint Venture
BU
12/06The RMR Group Reports 102 Leases Totaling Approximately 2.8 Million Square Feet for the..
BU
12/02The RMR Group Named a 2021 Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe for Second Consecutive..
BU
12/01RBC Cuts Price Target on RMR Group to $35 From $42, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
11/18B. Riley Lowers RMR Group's PT to $44 from $48 Mostly on $7/Share Special Dividend Adju..
MT
11/15RMR Group Fiscal Q4 Gains Top Street Views, Shares Higher Late
MT
Analyst Recommendations on THE RMR GROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 645 M - -
Net income 2022 32,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 567 M 567 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 48,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 34,38 $
Average target price 39,40 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam David Portnoy President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Matthew P. Jordan Chief Financial Officer, CAO, Treasurer & EVP
Ann D. Logan Independent Director
Walter C. Watkins Independent Director
Jennifer Babbin Clark Secretary, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE RMR GROUP INC.-10.98%564
CBRE GROUP, INC.73.12%35 330
KE HOLDINGS INC.-70.83%23 544
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-56.44%15 612
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED83.92%13 566
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION43.12%8 376