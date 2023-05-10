Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The RMR Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RMR   US74967R1068

THE RMR GROUP INC.

(RMR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
21.86 USD   -1.62%
08:04aThe RMR Group Reports Approximately 1.9 Million Square Feet of Leasing Activity for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
BU
05/04Transcript : The RMR Group Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/03Rmr Group : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
The RMR Group Reports Approximately 1.9 Million Square Feet of Leasing Activity for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

05/10/2023 | 08:04am EDT
65 Leases Executed for a Weighted Average Lease Term of Nine Years

The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR) announced the execution of 65 leases for approximately 1.9 million square feet on behalf of its clients during the three months ended March 31, 2023, including 28 leases with new tenants for approximately 433,000 square feet. The 65 leases executed had an average roll up in rents of 1% and a weighted average lease term of 9.1 years.

Adam Portnoy, President & Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

“Despite a challenging economic environment for commercial real estate, RMR achieved strong leasing activity of 1.9 million square feet while maintaining relatively flat rent rates, ending the quarter with a combined occupancy rate of nearly 96%.”

The RMR Group provides asset and property management services nationwide for over 1,300 properties with approximately 114 million square feet of office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. RMR exclusively provides property management services to its clients and does not offer standalone property management services to third-parties.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by approximately 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices nationwide who manage over $37 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 825 M - -
Net income 2023 40,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,00x
Yield 2023 7,20%
Capitalization 363 M 363 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 48,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,86 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam David Portnoy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew P. Jordan Chief Financial Officer, CAO, Treasurer & EVP
Ann D. Logan Independent Director
Walter C. Watkins Independent Director
Jennifer Babbin Clark Secretary, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE RMR GROUP INC.-22.62%363
CBRE GROUP, INC.-4.65%22 265
KE HOLDINGS INC.13.54%19 937
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED3.24%14 732
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.49.38%11 058
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION15.89%6 387
