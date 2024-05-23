4. Exercise of Voting Rights:

Exercise of Voting Rights via Meeting Attendance:

When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.

Date and Time: Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing

Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it is received by the following deadline.

Deadline: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time

Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.

Please access the voting website (https://www.e-sokai.jp), follow the instructions on the screen, and indicate your vote for or against the proposals by the following deadline.

Deadline: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time

● Handling of Duplicate Voting

If you vote both in writing on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via the Internet, etc., only your vote placed via the Internet, etc., will be valid.

In addition, if you submit your vote multiple times via the Internet, etc., only the last vote will be valid.

5. Information on Electronic Provision Measures

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Bank has taken electronic provision measures to provide information containing Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "Matters to be Provided Electronically). The Matters to Provided Electronically are posted on the Bank's website on the Internet.

The Bank's website https://www.gogin.co.jp/ir/stocks/meeting/ (only in Japanese)

In addition to the Bank's website, the Matters to be Provided Electronically are also available on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please access the following website to review.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above, enter and search for the Bank's name or securities code, and select "Basic information" followed by "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review.

6. Other Matters Regarding the Notice of Convocation

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Bank will equally send documents stating the Matters to be Provided Electronically to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not a request for delivery of written documents. However, these documents do not include the following items pursuant to the provision of laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Bank's Articles of Incorporation. In addition, such documents are a part of the documents audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their audit reports.

"Items Regarding Subscription Rights to Shares of the Bank, etc." in the Business Report "Basic Policy on Internal Control Systems to Ensure Appropriateness of Business" in the Business Report The "Non-consolidated Financial Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and the "Notes to the Non- consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements The "Consolidated Financial Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and the "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statement

In the case of any revisions to Matters to be Provided Electronically, the revised versions will be posted on each website above.