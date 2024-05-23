These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.
(Securities Code: 8381)
May 30, 2024
(Commencement Date of Electronic Provision Measures: May 23, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Toru Yamasaki
President and Representative Director
THE SAN-IN GODO BANK, LTD.
10, Uomachi, Matsue, Shimane, Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 121ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We express our deepest sympathies to all those affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake that occurred in January 2024. We sincerely hope for the swift recovery and reconstruction of affected areas.
Please be informed that the 121st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of THE SAN-IN GODO BANK, LTD. (the "Bank") will be held for the purposes as described below.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted in the Matters to be Provided Electronically and exercise your voting rights by Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time.
The General Meeting of Shareholders will be on a live webcast on the day via the Internet so that it may be viewed at places other than the venue. For details, please refer to the attached sheet enclosed "Live webcast via the Internet."
- Date and Time:
- Place:
-
Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported:
Proposals to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Proposal No. 2:
Proposal No. 3:
Proposal No. 4:
Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.) Shimane Civic Center (Main Hall)
158, Tonomachi, Matsue, Shimane, Japan
- The Business Report and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 121st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 121st Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and Results of Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and Audit and Supervisory Committee
Appropriation of Surplus
Election of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Revision of Amount of Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Revision of Amount of Stock-based Remuneration for Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
1
4. Exercise of Voting Rights:
Exercise of Voting Rights via Meeting Attendance:
When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
Date and Time: Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing
Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it is received by the following deadline.
Deadline: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time
Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
Please access the voting website (https://www.e-sokai.jp), follow the instructions on the screen, and indicate your vote for or against the proposals by the following deadline.
Deadline: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. Japan time
● Handling of Duplicate Voting
If you vote both in writing on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via the Internet, etc., only your vote placed via the Internet, etc., will be valid.
In addition, if you submit your vote multiple times via the Internet, etc., only the last vote will be valid.
5. Information on Electronic Provision Measures
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Bank has taken electronic provision measures to provide information containing Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "Matters to be Provided Electronically). The Matters to Provided Electronically are posted on the Bank's website on the Internet.
The Bank's website https://www.gogin.co.jp/ir/stocks/meeting/ (only in Japanese)
In addition to the Bank's website, the Matters to be Provided Electronically are also available on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please access the following website to review.
Tokyo Stock Exchange website (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please access the above, enter and search for the Bank's name or securities code, and select "Basic information" followed by "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review.
6. Other Matters Regarding the Notice of Convocation
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Bank will equally send documents stating the Matters to be Provided Electronically to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not a request for delivery of written documents. However, these documents do not include the following items pursuant to the provision of laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Bank's Articles of Incorporation. In addition, such documents are a part of the documents audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their audit reports.
- "Items Regarding Subscription Rights to Shares of the Bank, etc." in the Business Report
- "Basic Policy on Internal Control Systems to Ensure Appropriateness of Business" in the Business Report
- The "Non-consolidated Financial Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and the "Notes to the Non- consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- The "Consolidated Financial Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and the "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statement
In the case of any revisions to Matters to be Provided Electronically, the revised versions will be posted on each website above.
2
7. Information For Shareholders Attending the Meeting Venue
- For shareholders with physical disabilities, upon request support, will be provided for admission by carers and service dogs, seating guidance, wheelchair support, communication support, and assistance for accompanying sign language interpreters. Please present to reception.
- Please refrain from filming, recording, or posting on social networking sites or elsewhere from the meeting venue.
- Souvenirs will not be presented to attendees.
End
3
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Regarding appropriation of surplus, under the basic policy of securing internal reserves while providing proactive and stable return of profits to shareholders, the Bank proposes the following.
1. Matters concerning year-end dividends
Regarding dividends, the Bank aims for progressive dividends and supported by profit growth. Based on the above, the Bank would like to pay a year-end dividend of 21 yen per share, and in combination with an interim dividend, the annual dividend amounts to 39 yen per share.
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property and the total amount 21 yen per share of common stock of the Bank
The total amount of dividends in this case is 3,241,965,489 yen
- Effective date of distribution of surplus June 21, 2024
2. Other matters concerning the appropriation of surplus
- Item and amount of surplus to be increased
General reserve
5,000,000,000 yen
- Item and amount of surplus to be decreased
Retained earnings brought forward 5,000,000,000 yen
4
Proposal No. 2: Election of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) is proposed. The Bank is striving to strengthen the functions of the Board of Directors by increasing the number of Independent Outside Directors by one, lifting the ratio of the number of Independent Outside Directors and further improving the diversity of the Board of Directors.
The selection of the candidates was determined by the Board of Directors after deliberations by the Nominating and Compensation Committee, the majority of whose members are Outside Directors.
Audit and Supervisory Committee has reviewed this Proposal and found no particular matters to be stated in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act.
The candidates for Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows:
Attendance at
No.
Name
Current position at the Bank
the meeting of
the Board of
Directors
President and Representative
100%
1
Toru Yamasaki
Reappointment
(12 times/
Director
12 times)
Hiroshi
Director and
100%
2
Reappointment
(12 times/
Yoshikawa
Senior Managing Executive Officer
12 times)
3
Sawako Yoshioka
Senior Managing Executive Officer
-
New Appointment
Hirohisa
4
New Appointment
Senior Managing Executive Officer
-
Ikuta
Reappointment
100%
5
Yasuyuki Kuratsu
Outside Director
Director
(12 times/
12 times)
Independent Director
Reappointment
100%
6
Yasuhiro Goto
Outside Director
Director
(12 times/
12 times)
Independent Director
Reappointment
100%
7
Chie Motoi
Outside Director
Director
(12 times/
12 times)
Independent Director
Graeme David
New Appointment
8
Outside Director
-
Knowd
Independent Director
(Note)
The current positions in the Bank are as of the date of preparation of the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of
Shareholders.
5
Name
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
(Date of birth)
shares of the
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
Apr.
1982
Joined the Bank
Jun.
2006
General Manager of Yonago-nishi Branch
Jun.
2009
General Manager of Business Planning Dept.
Toru Yamasaki
Jun.
2012
Executive Officer and General Manager of Management
Planning Dept.
(Aug. 20, 1958)
Jun.
2014
Managing Executive Officer
(Reappointment)
Jun.
2015
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Jun.
2018
Director, Vice President and Executive Officer
Jun.
2020
President and Representative Director (current position)
43,000
(Current responsibilities) Personnel
shares
Attendance at
Mr. Toru Yamasaki possesses a wealth of operational knowledge and experience from
1
the meeting
successively holding important positions, including General Manager of the Business Planning
of the Board
Department and General Manager of the Management Planning Department, and is well-versed
of Directors:
in the overall operations of the Bank. He has been serving as Director since June 2015, providing
100%
appropriate decisions on important management matters, and has contributed to improvements in
(12 times/
the corporate value of the Bank. Since June 2020, as President and Representative Director, he
12 times)
has demonstrated the ability to make prompt and rational decisions from a position of
overviewing the regional economy and business environment in tough economic trends and has
been leading the management of the Bank as he oversees business execution. The Bank has
determined that, as President and Representative Director, he is a person capable of
demonstrating unifying power that moves the organization forward in realizing the business
philosophy, promoting the creation and reforms, maintaining the soundness of the Bank, and
contributing to improvements in corporate value in the medium- to long-term, and thus continues
to nominate him as a candidate for Director.
6
No.
Name
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
Apr.
1989
Joined the Bank
Apr.
2008
Deputy General Manager of Yonago Branch
Jul.
2009
General Manager of Himeji Branch
Oct.
2012
General Manager of Hanshin-kita Branch
Jun.
2015
General Manager of Okayama Branch
Jul.
2017
General Manager of Yonago Branch
Jun.
2019
Executive Officer and General Manager of Yonago Branch
Hiroshi Yoshikawa
Jun.
2020
Executive Officer and Chief of Sanyo Headquarters
(Feb. 23, 1966)
Jun.
2021
Managing Executive Officer and Chief of Sanyo
9,800
(Reappointment)
Headquarters
Jun.
2022
Director and Managing Executive Officer
shares
Apr.
2023
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer (current
Attendance at
position)
the meeting
2
(Current responsibilities)
of the Board
Management Planning, Personnel (Deputy General Manager), Solution Sales,
Money and Capital Markets
of Directors:
100%
(12 times/
12 times)
Mr. Hiroshi Yoshikawa possesses a wealth of operational knowledge and experience from
successively holding important positions, including General Manager of the Okayama Branch,
General Manager of the Yonago Branch, and Chief of Sanyo Headquarters, and is well-versed in
the overall operations of the Bank. He has been serving as Director since June 2022, performing
the business management of the Bank in an appropriate, impartial, and efficient manner, and has
sufficiently fulfilled his duties and responsibilities. The Bank has determined that he is a person
capable of maintaining the soundness of the Bank and contributing to improvements in the
corporate value in the medium- to long-term by utilizing his knowledge and wealth of
experience, and thus continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director.
7
Name
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
Apr.
1987
Joined the Bank
Apr.
2013
Assistant Manager of Customer Service Dept.
Jun.
2013
General Manager of Fukuike Sub-branch
Sawako Yoshioka
Jun.
2015
General Manager of Koshibara Branch
Aug.
2018
General Manager of Yonago-nishi Branch
(Feb. 10, 1967)
Jun.
2020
General Manager of Yonago Branch
(New Appointment)
Jun.
2022
Executive Officer, Chief of Yonago Headquarters
5,200
Apr.
2024
Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief of
shares
Tottori Headquarters (current position)
3
Attendance at
the meeting
Ms. Sawako Yoshioka possesses a wealth of operational knowledge and experience from
of the Board
successively holding important positions, including General Manager of the Yonago-nishi
of Directors:
Branch, General Manager of the Yonago Branch, and Chief of the Yonago Headquarters, and is
-
well-versed in the overall operations of the Bank. She has been serving as Executive Officer
since June 2022 and as Senior Managing Executive Officer since April 2024, performing the
business management of the Bank in an appropriate, impartial, and efficient manner, and has
sufficiently fulfilled her duties and responsibilities. The Bank has determined that she is a
person capable of maintaining the soundness of the Bank and contributing to improvements in
the corporate value in the medium- to long-term by utilizing her knowledge and wealth of
experience regarding bank management from a new perspective going forward, and thus has
nominated her as a new candidate for Director.
8
No.
Name
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
Apr.
1989
Joined the Bank
Jul.
2011
Deputy General Manager of Tottori Branch
Jun.
2013
General Manager of Matsue-ekimae Branch
Jun.
2015
General Manager of Kakogawa Branch
Jun.
2017
General Manager of Kobe Branch
Jul.
2019
Executive Officer and General Manager of Kobe Branch
Jun.
2020
Executive Officer and General Manager of Risk
Hirohisa Ikuta
Management Dept.
Oct.
2021
Executive Officer and General Manager of Digital
(Aug. 24, 1965)
Transformation Promotion Headquarters
(New Appointment)
Jun.
2022
Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of
Digital Transformation Promotion Headquarters
11,000
Apr.
2024
Senior Managing Executive Officer and General Manager
shares
of Digital Transformation Promotion Headquarters (current
4
position)
Attendance at
(Current responsibilities)
the meeting
Digital Transformation Promotion, Financing
of the Board
of Directors:
-
Mr. Hirohisa Ikuta possesses a wealth of operational knowledge and experience from
successively holding important positions, including General Manager of the Matsue-ekimae
Branch, General Manager of the Kobe Branch, and General Manager of the Risk Management
Department, and is well-versed in the overall operations of the Bank. He has been serving as
Executive Officer since June 2019, Managing Executive Officer since June 2022, and Senior
Managing Executive Officer since April 2024, performing the business management of the Bank
in an appropriate, impartial, and efficient manner, and has sufficiently fulfilled his duties and
responsibilities. The Bank has determined that he is a person capable of maintaining the
soundness of the Bank and contributing to improvements in the corporate value in the medium-
to long-term by utilizing his knowledge and wealth of experience from a new perspective going
forward, and thus continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director.
9
Name
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
Apr.
1979 Joined The Bank of Tokyo, Ltd. (currently MUFG Bank,
Ltd.)
Apr.
1996 Managing Director of Bankers Trust
Jun.
1997 Managing Director of The Chase Manhattan Bank
Jun.
1998 Representative of Tokyo Office (concurrently) of Chase
Yasuyuki Kuratsu
Securities Inc.
Apr.
2001 Representative Director of Research & Pricing
(Jun. 23, 1955)
Technology, Inc. (current position)
(Reappointment)
Feb.
2007 Executive Director of Industrial & Infrastructure Fund
(Outside Director)
Investment Corporation
(Independent
Mar.
2007 Outside Corporate Auditor of Central Tanshi FX Co., Ltd.
Director)
(current position)
Apr.
2015 Senior Fellow of The Institute for International Economic
Studies (current position)
5,500
Jun.
2018 Director of the Bank (current position)
shares
Nov.
2022 Outside Director of Espoirer Co., Ltd.
Attendance at
5
the meeting
Mr. Yasuyuki Kuratsu possesses specialized insight concerning the international financial sector
of the Board
and extensive experience in domestic and overseas financial business operations and is well-
of Directors:
100%
acquainted with the Bank's regional characteristics as he grew up in the local area. Since taking
(12 times/
office as an Outside Director in June 2018, he has aptly performed the duties and responsibilities
12 times)
of the position, including providing appropriate advice and suggestions regarding the
management of the Bank from various angles. The Bank has determined that he is a person
capable of meeting the expectation that he will continue to offer advice and suggestions
regarding the overall management of the Bank from a professional and practical viewpoint and
also conduct decision-making, supervision, and check-and-balance functions on the Board of
Directors from an objective and neutral position, and thus continues to nominate him as a
candidate for Director.
There is no special interest between Mr. Yasuyuki Kuratsu and the Bank.
Mr. Yasuyuki Kuratsu is a candidate for Outside Director. Furthermore, his term of office as
Outside Director of the Bank will be 6 years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of
Shareholders.
10
