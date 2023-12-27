San-in Godo Bank Sustainability Report 2023

Top Message

understanding of these issues, last year, we established Gogin Energy Co., Ltd., the first subsidiary among financial institutions engaged in renewable energy generation. We expect Gogin Energy to accelerate progress toward decarbonization in the region by developing regional infrastructure supporting decarbonized societies. First, the Bank will set an example by taking the business risk to develop renewable energy facilities. Our intent is to assist in expanding local renewable energy businesses, encourage locally produced energy for local consumption, and attract companies seeking sources of renewable energy. We pursue stronger cooperation with local governments and businesses in the region. Three plans jointly proposed with local communities were selected as a Decarbonization Leading Area by the Ministry of the Environment. The Bank will continue to expand these efforts and work toward decarbonized societies together with our communities.

Solving Community Issues and Addressing New Social Problems

San-in, the Bank's home market, has a smaller economy, with a greater aging and declining population compared with other areas of Japan. From early on, we have been dealing with this problem through wisdom and ingenuity. We strive to maintain high-quality financial services to individuals and communities in hard-to-reach mountainous areas and remote islands experiencing declining birthrates and aging demographics. We endeavor to create channels more easily accessible to the elderly and expand services through digital technology.

Since 2006, we have been involved in forest conservation activities, a unique social contribution activity in which Bank employees go directly into the mountains to participate. We continue seeking deeper relationships and development with our communities. These efforts include Gogin Challenged, which supports the independence and social participation of people with disabilities, and Shofukan, a private school training the future leaders of our communities.

Leveraging Human Capital

Our management philosophy isthe creative bank that fulfills the dreams of the region and customers we serve. Under this philosophy, we aim to solve the issues faced by our communities and customers, achieve sustainable development, and grow together. One of the most important tasks in embodying this philosophy is to develop human resources who are useful to the community and our customers. We consider human resources to be one of the most important assets that create value for the Bank. We invest actively in and develop each employee to help them grow, and we create environments in which employees can work with enthusiasm. We introduced substantial revisions to our human resources and career development systems last year. We believe these changes are creating environments in which employees are motivated to grow independently and express their talents fully. Efficient staffing and the training of highly specialized personnel are also necessary for providing