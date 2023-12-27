San-in Godo Bank Sustainability Report 2023

A creative bank that fulfills the dreams of the region and customers we serve
San-in Godo Bank solves local issues locally and goes beyond the local community to disseminate specific initiatives and models from San-in to help resolve issues facing society.
Editorial Policy
San-in Godo Bank believes that sustainable local communities and the sustainable growth of the Bank are one and the same. We recognize that sustainability initiatives are important management issues, and we work to resolve these issues through our core business and community contribution activities. We have prepared the Sustainability Report 2023 to summarize these efforts. This report references the GRI Standards and TCFD Recommendations and provides ESG information such as sustainability policies and systems, specific initiatives, and case studies.
Scope of Reporting
Reporting Period
Reference Guidelines
Forecasts
In principle, we report information on San-in Godo Bank and consolidated subsidiaries (the San-in Godo Bank Group; the Group).
FY2022 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)
Some contents include information for fiscal 2023.
GRI Standards
*Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): An international organization established in 1997 to pursue common guidelines for sustainability reporting worldwide.
TCFD Recommendations
*Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD): A task force established in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to encourage companies to disclose climate-related information. Members include central banks and financial supervisory authorities from major countries.
This report contains forward-looking statements.
Please note that such forward-looking statements may differ due to changes in the business environment and other factors.
Working as a uniﬁed group to practice sustainability management and develop sustainable local communities.
September 2023
President and Representative Director
Toru Yamasaki
Solving the environmental and social issues facing Japan and the world requires the focus of communities and individuals. As part of the financial infrastructure of the region we serve, San-in Godo Bank (the "Bank") aims to not only provide high-quality services, but also to continue having a positive impact on solutions to regional issues and sustainable development.
Response to Climate Change
Responding to climate change is a shared global challenge. In recent years, the importance and pervasiveness of this issue has only risen in urgency. In December 2021, the Bank established medium- to long-term reduction targets toward carbon neutrality. We strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the San-in Godo Bank Group (the "Group"). To create decarbonized societies, however, requires region-wide efforts. In addition, the demand for products, services, and technologies leading toward decarbonization grows stronger by the day. This is true for both business activities and consumer behavior. Therefore, we share with our community and customers information about the current state and urgency related to decarbonizing societies, assisting to resolve the issues that differ from partner to partner.
Clean energy offering less environmental impact will be increasingly in demand in the future. Another issue we face is the lack of renewable energy generation facilities in San-in compared with other regions. Given our
understanding of these issues, last year, we established Gogin Energy Co., Ltd., the first subsidiary among financial institutions engaged in renewable energy generation. We expect Gogin Energy to accelerate progress toward decarbonization in the region by developing regional infrastructure supporting decarbonized societies. First, the Bank will set an example by taking the business risk to develop renewable energy facilities. Our intent is to assist in expanding local renewable energy businesses, encourage locally produced energy for local consumption, and attract companies seeking sources of renewable energy. We pursue stronger cooperation with local governments and businesses in the region. Three plans jointly proposed with local communities were selected as a Decarbonization Leading Area by the Ministry of the Environment. The Bank will continue to expand these efforts and work toward decarbonized societies together with our communities.
Solving Community Issues and Addressing New Social Problems
San-in, the Bank's home market, has a smaller economy, with a greater aging and declining population compared with other areas of Japan. From early on, we have been dealing with this problem through wisdom and ingenuity. We strive to maintain high-quality financial services to individuals and communities in hard-to-reach mountainous areas and remote islands experiencing declining birthrates and aging demographics. We endeavor to create channels more easily accessible to the elderly and expand services through digital technology.
Since 2006, we have been involved in forest conservation activities, a unique social contribution activity in which Bank employees go directly into the mountains to participate. We continue seeking deeper relationships and development with our communities. These efforts include Gogin Challenged, which supports the independence and social participation of people with disabilities, and Shofukan, a private school training the future leaders of our communities.
Leveraging Human Capital
Our management philosophy isthe creative bank that fulfills the dreams of the region and customers we serve. Under this philosophy, we aim to solve the issues faced by our communities and customers, achieve sustainable development, and grow together. One of the most important tasks in embodying this philosophy is to develop human resources who are useful to the community and our customers. We consider human resources to be one of the most important assets that create value for the Bank. We invest actively in and develop each employee to help them grow, and we create environments in which employees can work with enthusiasm. We introduced substantial revisions to our human resources and career development systems last year. We believe these changes are creating environments in which employees are motivated to grow independently and express their talents fully. Efficient staffing and the training of highly specialized personnel are also necessary for providing
high-value-added services to customers. To this end, we freed up staff through a major restructuring and increased the number of sales representatives for corporate clients significantly. The Bank seeks the sustainable growth of San-in through our management philosophy, which not only encompasses the development of professional human resources who contribute solutions to community and customer issues, but also policies to maximize the value of our human resources through training and improved internal environments.
We embrace employees with diverse values and careers. Their opinions provide valuable insight for us to respond flexibly to a business environment that changes at an unprecedented speed. The ratio of women in management positions (section chief and higher) has reached 25% (consolidated) owing to our active promotion of women according to their talents. We will continue to promote more women in the future.
Sustainability Management
We understand that without the sustainable growth of the region, there will be no sustainable growth for the Bank. Knowing this, we strive as a unified group for the development of sustainable local communities, viewing solutions to environmental and social issues as part of our management strategy and integral to our business. At the same time, we are committed to meeting the trust of our stakeholders through sustainable value creation. We sincerely appreciate your continued support and patronage.
Gogin Sustainability
Management Policy
Continue to Work Together With the Community and our Customers
San-in has a weak economic base and has long faced diverse regional issues. For the region to sustain itself, it must grow by addressing issues through massive internal action. The Bank values our relationship with our communities, and our activities are based on the idea that local issues can be solved locally.
Our fundamental desire to help the community and our customers will remain unchanged as we stay committed to being deeply rooted in the community and endeavor in the sustainability of the region. We will work to pass on our strengths cultivated to date, further improve our problem-solving skills, and grow closer to our management philosophy. In this way, the Bank aims to create sustainable communities and mutual growth.
Management
Philosophy
A creative bank that fulfills the dreams of the region and customers we serve
Value Creation Process
Long-Term Vision
A regional bank leading in sustainable growth and solutions-oriented services
Values and Action Guidelines
Strong
Management
Base
San-in Godo Bank aims to respond to changes in the surrounding environment and customer needs, as well as meet expectations as a leading
Sustainable
Growth
Supporting Our
Communities
We contribute to regional development and the revitalization of local economies by solving community and customer issues through our
Developing
Relationships
With Local
Communities
We believe sustainability management and relationship banking are two sides of the same coin. For Gogin, relationship banking is a
Sustainability
Statement
Customer Satisfaction
(CS) Declaration
San-in Godo Bank Group endorses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strives to make sustainable regional societies possible through initiatives that solve regional issues.
We will always be helpful to our customers.
We will always show gratitude to our customers. We will always serve our customers with a smile.
regional bank. To do so, we have historically sought to strengthen our management foundation, maintain financial soundness through enhancing profitability, and continue to provide cutting-edge financial services and expertise.
core businesses. To continue supporting our communities through core businesses, we aim to acquire more problem-solving capabilities to help our communities and customers, growing together in the process.
universal, unchanging business model that we pursue on a constant basis. We continue to develop deep ties with local communities through contribution activities for greater sustainability in all respects.
Value Creation Process
Our Sustainable Cycle Leads to Regional Growth and Increased Corporate Value Through Contributing to Solving Social Issues
San-in Godo Bank views relationship banking as our universal business model and aims to achieve sustainable regional growth together with our regions. To do so, we will utilize the capital we built to date to solve social issues proactively. The Bank steadily supports our regions and customers by establishing deeper-than-ever ties with both through extensive relationship banking anchored in consulting and digitalization.
Achieve
- Sustainable Regional Society
Contribute to SDGs
Input
Capital utilized
Human Capital
Hard-working human resources committed to the region
Intellectual Capital
Experts in quality relationship banking with an imaginative and creative corporate culture
Financial Capital
High capital adequacy ratio and high-quality loan assets
Social Capital
A high share of transactions in San-in and a wide-ranging network of branches
Natural Capital
A rich natural environment with abundant regional resources
Materiality
Environment
- Environmental business initiatives
- Response to climate change
- Reduction in environmental impact
Society
- Corporate growth and continuity of regional businesses
- Formation of a safe, secure community
- Contribution to regional society
- Support for regional and customer SDGs/ESG
- Diversity promotion
Governance
- Strengthening group governance
- Enhancing risk management
Management
A creative bank that fulﬁlls
Philosophy
the dreams of the region and
customers we serve
2
3
Build trust,
Propose and implement
1
understand issues
4
solutions
and needs
Development of
Extensive Relationship
Train human resources
Banking
Improve added value
5
of the region and
customers
Grow and develop
the Bank
Governance, Compliance,
Risk Management, and
Stakeholder Dialogues
Output
Value provided
Corporate Clients
Spectrum of consulting services for corporate clients
Individual Customers
Asset consulting services
Easy and convenient services
Regional Society
Environmental protection activities Regional revitalization
Regional contribution activities
Shareholders and
Investors
Proﬁt return
Employees
Improvement of employees' pride and satisfaction in their work
Outcome
Impact delivered
Social Value
Succession of an abundant natural environment for future generations
Growth of regional industries and companies
Comfortable and highly convenient lifestyles
Regional revitalization and local regrowth
Economic Value
Target Management
Indicators
FY2023 Targets (Consolidated) Net proﬁt: ¥16 billion
ROE: 4.5%
•Declining and aging population
•Prolonged low economic growth and
External
•Changes in industrial structure
low interest rates
•Digital shift in society and the economy
Environment
and corporate behavior
•Diversiﬁcation of work styles
•Growing awareness of environmental
and values
and social issues
Policy on Sustainability Initiatives
Under its Sustainability Declaration, the San-in Godo Bank Group is committed to resolving issues to realize sustainable local communities in all areas of its business activities.
Sustainability Declaration
San-in Godo Bank Group endorses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strives to make sustainable regional societies possible through initiatives that solve regional issues.
Sustainability Declaration
https://www.gogin.co.jp/about/csr/sustainability/ (Japanese Only)
Sustainability Implementation Framework
The Bank established the Sustainability Committee to strengthen governance and pursue initiatives related to the SDGs and ESG. The Sustainability Promotion Ofﬁce is solely responsible for planning and management related to sustainability at the Bank. The SDGs/ESG Promotion Working Group, consisting of representatives from each headquarters division, is responsible for cross-organizational initiatives. The Group Company Sustainability Liaison Committee holds meetings to communicate related policies and initiatives.
Board of Directors
Agenda-Setting and Reporting
Supervision
Sustainability Committee
Sustainability Policies
Environmental Policy
P22
Human Rights Policy
P74
Investment and Loan Policy
P25
Purchasing Activity Policy
P31
- Deliberate and make decisions on matters regarding critical medium- tolong-term issues (materialities) related to sustainability
- Deliberate and make decisions on matters regarding SDGs/ESG initiatives
- Report matters regarding the status of SDGs/ESG initiatives
- Report, deliberate, and make decisions regarding matters concerning responses to climate change and other natural disasters
Sustainability Committee Members
Chair
President and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
(Representative Director)
Senior Managing Executive Ofﬁcers
Managing Executive Ofﬁcers
Members
General Managers (Related Departments)
Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
(Observers)
Secretariat
Sustainability Promotion Ofﬁce,
Management Planning Department
Sustainability Promotion Ofﬁce, Management Planning Department
HQ
Group Company
SDGs/ESG Promotion Working
Group Company Sustainability
Group
Liaison Committee
Policy on Sustainability Initiatives
Sustainability Committee Meetings (Since FY2022)
Meeting
Topic
Content
Major Issues and Items To Be Addressed
Date
FY2022
Future action in light of the
Discussion on future measures to be taken by the Bank based on the Supervisory Guidance on
•Development and implementation of speciﬁc action plans to support the decarbonization
1st Meeting
FSA discussion paper
Climate-related Risk Management and Client Engagement released by the Financial Services
of our clients
Agency
•Contribution to regional decarbonization by supplying renewable energy to the region with
May 23, 2022
•Discussion paper abstract •Speciﬁc initiatives
Gogin Energy at the core
•Disclosure and enhancement of disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations
Actions related to
Report on the state of biodiversity conservation and discussion on initiative participation
•Endorsement of TNFD and information disclosure based on TNFD guidelines
biodiversity conservation
•
•
Trends in Japan and overseas related to biodiversity conservation
Ascertaining which sectors and clients are affected, engagement activities
•Overview of the TNFD (Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosure)
•Incorporation into the Investment and Loan Policy
•
Joined Keidanren's Initiative based on the Declaration of Biodiversity
FY2022
Scenario analysis based on
Discussion of overview for scenario analysis based on TCFD recommendations to measure the
•Ongoing efforts to advance analytical methods
2nd Meeting
TCFD recommendations
impact of risks associated with physical damage due to climate change (physical risks) and risks
June 17, 2022
associated with increased regulation and transition to a decarbonized society (transition risks)
FY2022
Disclosure of climate change
Report on new initiatives and disclosures regarding climate change action based on TCFD
•Enhancing disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations
3rd Meeting
action in accord with the
recommendations
July 22, 2022
TCFD recommendations
◎New initiatives:
(Governance) Holding meetings of the Group Company Sustainability Liaison Committee
(Strategy) Entry into renewable energy power generation business, scenario analysis
FY2022
Publication of the
For production of the Sustainability Report 2022, discussion of report contents based on the
•Enhancing compliance with the referenced guidelines, e.g., GRI Standards, TCFD
4th Meeting
Sustainability Report 2022
current trends in sustainability information disclosure and external evaluations
recommendations
August 22, 2022
•Speciﬁcation of path to materiality identiﬁcation
•Expanding ESG data
•
Adding scenario analysis results, concentration of carbon-related exposures
•Enhancing disclosure items related to human capital
•
Adding the director skill matrix
FY2022
Status of ESG-related
Discussion on the status of ESG-related initiatives in the business plan and future policies
•Strengthening collaboration with municipalities and stakeholders
5th Meeting
initiatives and future policies
•Local efforts to promote the spread of SDGs/ESG
•Support starting from the Gogin SDGs Management Support Service
September 12, 2022
•Strengthening support for client decarbonization management
•Establishing new institutional loans
•Promoting sustainable ﬁnance
•Scope 3 measurements
•Initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality target
•Expanding analysis of transition risk in scenario analysis
•Enhancing disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations
FY2022
Initiative policies on ﬁnancial
Discussion of proactive approach to ﬁnancial and economic education, focusing on the areas of
•Informing and collaborate with each school and business partner
6th Meeting
and economic education
asset building and consumer contracts
•Finance and economics education collaboration with Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
December 9, 2022
Sustainability Committee Meetings (Since FY2022)
Meeting
Date
Topic
Content
Major Issues and Items To Be Addressed
FY2022
Speciﬁc initiatives to achieve
Discussion initiatives to achieve GHG emission reduction targets in the medium-term management
•Energy-saving measures
7th Meeting
GHG emission reduction
plan and toward carbon neutrality by 2030
•Further introduction of renewable energy to other sites
February 16, 2023
targets
•Switching all electricity used in the head ofﬁce and Tottori Headquarters building to electricity derived
•Utilization of Gogin Energy Co., Ltd.
from renewable energy sources
•Upgrade of air conditioning systems at the head ofﬁce, operations center, and Tottori Headquarters
building
Signing onto the Women's
Discussion on signing onto the Women's Empowerment Principles
•Spreading initiatives to local communities
Empowerment Principles
FY2022
Formulation of ESG work
Discussion on the status of ESG-related initiatives in the business plan and future policies
•Strengthening collaboration with local public bodies and stakeholders
8th Meeting
plan for FY2023
•Local efforts to promote the spread of SDGs/ESG
•Support starting from the Gogin SDGs Management Support Service
March 10, 2023
•Strengthening support for business partners' decarbonization management
•Establishing new institutional loans
•Promoting sustainable ﬁnance
•Expanding targets for Scope 3 measurement and streamlining data aggregation
•Initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality target
•Enhancing scenario analysis
•Enhancing disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations
FY2022
TCFD scenario analysis
Discussion of changes from FY2021 in scenario analysis of the impact of risks associated with
•Ongoing efforts to advance analytical methods
9th Meeting
action policy
physical damage due to climate change (physical risks) and risks associated with increased
March 20, 2023
regulation and transition to a decarbonized society (transition risks)
◎Changes are as follows
(Physical risk) Added business shutdown as an impact
(Transition risk) Added some individual companies to scope of analysis after selecting high-risk sectors
Added changes in raw material prices and assets to impacts after selecting high-risk sectors
FY2023
Establishment of human
Discussion on establishment of personnel development policy and internal environment
•Establishing measurable indicators and targets consistent with each policy
1st Meeting
resources development policy
improvement policy discussions
April 24, 2023
and internal environment
•Establishment of personnel development policy
improvement policy
•Establishment of internal environment improvement policy
FY2023
Revision of Human Rights
Discussion on policy revisions in accordance with guidelines and practical guidelines provided by the
•Monitoring the supply chain
2nd Meeting
Policy
government and other organizations, and taking into account the requirements in international norms
June 12, 2023
and guidelines on human rights, in order to further strengthen efforts to respect human rights
