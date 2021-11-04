Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2160   SA0007879337

THE SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT COMPANY

(2160)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. Announces Measures to be Taken and Time Frames after the Accumulated Losses Thereof Reached 69.11 % of the Capital

11/04/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. Announces Measures to be Taken and Time Frames after the Accumulated Losses Thereof Reached 69.11 % of the Capital

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Explanation
Introduction Reference to the company's announcement on 04/11/2021 that reaching the accumulated losses to 69.11% of capital, Saudi Arabian Amiantit announces about taking the required legal procedures in this regard.
Date of the Posting the Company's Announcement that the Accumulated Losses Thereof Reached 50% or more of its Capital on Tadawul's Website 2021-11-04 Corresponding to 1443-03-29
Date of Notifying the Board of Directors with the Accumulated Loss 2021-11-04 Corresponding to 1443-03-29
Date the Period given to the Board to Invite the Extraordinary General Assembly for A Meeting Ends as per Article 150 of the Companies Law 2022-01-03 Corresponding to 1443-05-30
The Deadline for Convening the Extraordinary General Assembly to Address the Accumulated Losses as per Article 150 of the Companies Law 2022-05-03 Corresponding to 1443-10-02
Non Convening of the Extraordinary Meeting within 45 Days from Board of Directors Knowledge of the Loses or if the Meeting was Convened but No Decision is Taken According to Royal Order No 15016 on 16/03/1442 H, regarding the holding of perusing some clauses of the Companies' Law issued by Royal Decree No. (M/3) on 28/01/1437 H, the paragraph No2 of article No 150 of Companies' Law dictates that in case on non-conveying the extraordinary assemble within 180 days from the date of it came to the knowledge of board of directors regarding the accumulated losses (which will expire 03/05/2022), or in case the general assemble not resolved the subject matter, the company will be lapsed by the force of the law.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. SJSC published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 13:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT COMPANY
09:15aSaudi Arabian Amiantit Co. Announces Measures to be Taken and Time Frames after the Acc..
PU
08:55aSaudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Endin..
PU
08:55aاعلان شركة أمي&..
PU
11/02اعلان شركة أمي&..
PU
11/02اعلان شركة أمي&..
PU
11/02اعلان شركة أمي&..
PU
11/02Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company Announces A Completion of The Rescheduling Of All Bankin..
PU
11/02اعلان شركة أمي&..
PU
11/01إعلان تصحيحي م&..
PU
11/01إعلان تصحيحي م&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 441 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2020 -389 M -104 M -104 M
Net Debt 2020 1 098 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 713 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart THE SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Twaijri Chief Executive Officer
Feras Ghassab Sulieman Al-Harbi Chief Financial Officer
Ahmad Khalid Abdullah Al-Saud Non-Executive Chairman
Tomas Andersson Director-Technology
Mohammed Al Shamerli Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT COMPANY2.20%190
ATLAS COPCO AB31.18%74 851
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.84%39 257
FANUC CORPORATION-9.78%38 483
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED43.67%37 436
SANDVIK AB8.35%31 966