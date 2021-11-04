Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. Announces Measures to be Taken and Time Frames after the Accumulated Losses Thereof Reached 69.11 % of the Capital

Non Convening of the Extraordinary Meeting within 45 Days from Board of Directors Knowledge of the Loses or if the Meeting was Convened but No Decision is Taken

According to Royal Order No 15016 on 16/03/1442 H, regarding the holding of perusing some clauses of the Companies' Law issued by Royal Decree No. (M/3) on 28/01/1437 H, the paragraph No2 of article No 150 of Companies' Law dictates that in case on non-conveying the extraordinary assemble within 180 days from the date of it came to the knowledge of board of directors regarding the accumulated losses (which will expire 03/05/2022), or in case the general assemble not resolved the subject matter, the company will be lapsed by the force of the law.