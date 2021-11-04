Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. Announces Measures to be Taken and Time Frames after the Accumulated Losses Thereof Reached 69.11 % of the Capital
Element List
Explanation
Introduction
Reference to the company's announcement on 04/11/2021 that reaching the accumulated losses to 69.11% of capital, Saudi Arabian Amiantit announces about taking the required legal procedures in this regard.
Date of the Posting the Company's Announcement that the Accumulated Losses Thereof Reached 50% or more of its Capital on Tadawul's Website
2021-11-04 Corresponding to 1443-03-29
Date of Notifying the Board of Directors with the Accumulated Loss
2021-11-04 Corresponding to 1443-03-29
Date the Period given to the Board to Invite the Extraordinary General Assembly for A Meeting Ends as per Article 150 of the Companies Law
2022-01-03 Corresponding to 1443-05-30
The Deadline for Convening the Extraordinary General Assembly to Address the Accumulated Losses as per Article 150 of the Companies Law
2022-05-03 Corresponding to 1443-10-02
Non Convening of the Extraordinary Meeting within 45 Days from Board of Directors Knowledge of the Loses or if the Meeting was Convened but No Decision is Taken
According to Royal Order No 15016 on 16/03/1442 H, regarding the holding of perusing some clauses of the Companies' Law issued by Royal Decree No. (M/3) on 28/01/1437 H, the paragraph No2 of article No 150 of Companies' Law dictates that in case on non-conveying the extraordinary assemble within 180 days from the date of it came to the knowledge of board of directors regarding the accumulated losses (which will expire 03/05/2022), or in case the general assemble not resolved the subject matter, the company will be lapsed by the force of the law.
