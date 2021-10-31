Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. Announces Rescheduling Islamic Bank Facilities offered by Alinma bank

1- Pervious Facility was SAR 525,300,000.

2- Bai Ajel short term, SAR 461,193,355

3- Bai Ajel long term SAR 64,106,645

B- The financing period after scheduling is as follows:

1- Bai Ajel for one time SAR 367,700,000 (non-revolving) for total tenor of 10 years inclusive of 2 years grace period repaid on semiannual installments and profit to be paid semiannually during grace period.

2- Bai Ajel sub-limit ,L/C, L/G SAR 157,600,000 (revolving) to be availed against any repaid installment from the main limit not exceeding 30% from Gross Limit to finance working capital requirements through direct purchases of raw material, for aggregate period not exceeding 12 months.