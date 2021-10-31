Log in
    2160   SA0007879337

THE SAUDI ARABIAN AMIANTIT COMPANY

(2160)
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. Announces Rescheduling Islamic Bank Facilities offered by Alinma bank

10/31/2021 | 01:17am EDT
Element List Explanation
Introduction Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. is pleased to announce to the shareholders the signing of an agreement to reschedule Islamic banking facilities agreement with Alinma bank, which will have a positive impact on enhancing the company's performance during the next period.
Date of singing the rescheduling of finance 2021-10-28 Corresponding to 1443-03-22
Financing entity Alinma bank
Reasons for rescheduling To improve and arrange the company's cashflow and to enhance the operations of the company which is appropriate with the new schedule period i.e. 10 years, and reduce the annual financial charges from SIBOR +2.75% to be SIBOR +1.5%.
The Financing amount and rescheduled part Total facilities: SAR 525,300,000

The reschedule portion SAR 525,300,000

Financing Duration, before and after Rescheduling A. The financing period before scheduling is as follows:

1- Pervious Facility was SAR 525,300,000.

2- Bai Ajel short term, SAR 461,193,355

3- Bai Ajel long term SAR 64,106,645

B- The financing period after scheduling is as follows:

1- Bai Ajel for one time SAR 367,700,000 (non-revolving) for total tenor of 10 years inclusive of 2 years grace period repaid on semiannual installments and profit to be paid semiannually during grace period.

2- Bai Ajel sub-limit ,L/C, L/G SAR 157,600,000 (revolving) to be availed against any repaid installment from the main limit not exceeding 30% from Gross Limit to finance working capital requirements through direct purchases of raw material, for aggregate period not exceeding 12 months.

Guarantees offered for the rescheduled Financing Corporate Guarantee
Related Parties There are no related parties

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
