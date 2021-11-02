Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company Announces A Completion of The Rescheduling Of All Banking Facilities Provided By All Banks
In reference to what was announced by the Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company on the Tadawul website, as per the following details:
1- On 10-01-2021 related to the full settlement of loans with some banks.
2- On 30-06-2021 related to the rescheduling of Islamic banking facilities provided by Bank Albilad.
3- On 04-10-2021 related to the rescheduling of banking facilities provided by the National Bank of Saudi Arabia.
4- On the date of 31-10-2021 related to the rescheduling of Islamic banking facilities provided by Alinma Bank
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company is pleased to announce to the valued shareholders, after these announcements, the restructuring of all bank obligations on the company has been completed, including the total repayment of some banks and the rescheduling of the remaining bank loans, amounting to approximately 1.1 billion Saudi riyals, over a period of 10 years, including a grace period of two years.
Noting that these agreements will contribute to improving the company's cash flows, enhancing its working capital and reducing the expenses of the bank interests that it was previously paying.
