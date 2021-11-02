Log in
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company Announces A Completion of The Rescheduling Of All Banking Facilities Provided By All Banks

11/02/2021
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company Announces A Completion of The Rescheduling Of All Banking Facilities Provided By All Banks

Announcement Detail In reference to what was announced by the Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company on the Tadawul website, as per the following details:

1- On 10-01-2021 related to the full settlement of loans with some banks.

2- On 30-06-2021 related to the rescheduling of Islamic banking facilities provided by Bank Albilad.

3- On 04-10-2021 related to the rescheduling of banking facilities provided by the National Bank of Saudi Arabia.

4- On the date of 31-10-2021 related to the rescheduling of Islamic banking facilities provided by Alinma Bank

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company is pleased to announce to the valued shareholders, after these announcements, the restructuring of all bank obligations on the company has been completed, including the total repayment of some banks and the rescheduling of the remaining bank loans, amounting to approximately 1.1 billion Saudi riyals, over a period of 10 years, including a grace period of two years.

Noting that these agreements will contribute to improving the company's cash flows, enhancing its working capital and reducing the expenses of the bank interests that it was previously paying.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. SJSC published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 05:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
