Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The Saudi British Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1060   SA0007879089

THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK

(1060)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
34.90 SAR   -1.41%
08:05aBank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News
RE
03/07Saudia and saudi british bank offer special rewards for al fursan program members with sabb alfursan mastercard credit card
AQ
03/01Saudi British Bank : BASEL III Pillar 3 Disclosures Consolidated as at 31 December 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News

03/11/2023 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Banking regulators close Silicon Valley Bank

(Reuters) - British clearing bank The Bank of London is considering a rescue bid for the UK arm of collapsed U.S. bank Silicon Valley Bank, Sky News reported on Saturday.

The British bank has appointed investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners to advise it on its interest in Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited (SVB UK), the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Bank of London and SVB did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The news of the British bank's bid interest comes a day after the Bank of England said it was seeking a court order to place SVB UK into an insolvency procedure, after U.S. regulators took over its parent company SVB Financial Group earlier on Friday.

The rout in SVB's stock, which began on Thursday, has spilled over into other U.S. and European banks. U.S. banks have lost over $100 billion in stock market value and European banks have shed another $50 billion in value over the past two days, according to a Reuters calculation.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS -4.08% 9.18 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.-53.92%
THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK -1.41% 34.9 End-of-day quote.-10.40%
All news about THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
08:05aBank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News
RE
03/07Saudia and saudi british bank offer special rewards for al fursan program members with ..
AQ
03/01Saudi British Bank : BASEL III Pillar 3 Disclosures Consolidated as at 31 December 2022
PU
02/27Marketmind: Long March ahead
RE
02/21Saudi British Bank : SABB Datapack 4Q2022 Performance
PU
02/21Saudi British Bank : SABB Earnings Release 4Q22
PU
02/21Saudi British Bank : SABB Results presentation 4Q22
PU
02/15Saudi British Bank : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/15Barclays shares tumble 9% as profit disappoints
RE
02/15Barclays annual profit falls 15% as over-issuance error, investment bank returns disapp..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 920 M 2 110 M 2 110 M
Net income 2021 3 600 M 959 M 959 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 71 712 M 19 102 M 19 102 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 156
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
Duration : Period :
The Saudi British Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 34,90 SAR
Average target price 45,33 SAR
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony William Cripps Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Lama Ahmed Ghazzaoui Chief Financial Officer
Lubna Suliman Al-Olayan Chairman
Musaifer Al Osaimi Head-Information Technology Development
Ghada Al Jarbou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK-10.40%19 102
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.80%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 276
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.39%156 914