Barclays appoints new investment bank head for Europe, Middle East and Africa

Main succeeds Reid Marsh who will become global chairman of investment banking, typically a role focused more on dealing with clients whereas the job he hands over to Main is that of running the bank's business.

The bank said that building its EMEA business is a key part of its overall investment banking strategy globally, after previous Chief Executive Jes Staley focused on Barclays becoming a 'transatlantic' firm focused on the United States and Britain.

Barclays said Arif Vohra will succeed Main in heading its investment banking business that deals with financial institutions such as other banks.

