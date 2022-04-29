Log in
    1060   SA0007879089

THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK

(1060)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  04-27
44.85 SAR   +1.59%
HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - reports

04/29/2022 | 11:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A branch of HSBC bank is seen in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings's largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, has called for the British bank to break itself up, media, including the Financial Times and Bloomberg, reported on Friday.

Ping An has set out its plan for a break-up to HSBC's board, the reports said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan would unlock greater value for HSBC shareholders by separating its Asia business, where the bank makes most of its money, and other parts, the reports said.

British media reports first described the plan last week, without identifying the shareholder.

HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker declined to comment on the original media reports about a then-anonymous shareholder asking for the break-up, when asked about it at the bank's annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

The bank has a policy of not commenting on media speculation, he said.

HSBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Ping An could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ping An an owned 8.23% stake in the banking giant as of Feb. 11, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Lawrence White in London and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.61% 501.7 Delayed Quote.10.12%
THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK 1.59% 44.85 End-of-day quote.35.91%
Financials
Sales 2021 7 920 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
Net income 2021 3 600 M 960 M 960 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 92 158 M 24 566 M 24 566 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 156
Free-Float 42,4%
Duration : Period :
The Saudi British Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,85 SAR
Average target price 37,18 SAR
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony William Cripps Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mathew Pearce Chief Financial Officer
Lubna Suliman Al-Olayan Chairman
Musaifer Al Osaimi Head-Information Technology Development
Ghada Al Jarbou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK35.91%24 566
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.32%362 262
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.26%296 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%246 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%180 352
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.86%171 190