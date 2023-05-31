Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The Saudi British Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1060   SA0007879089

THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK

(1060)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
38.55 SAR   +0.52%
05:02aSaudi British Bank : "SAB" partners with Ottu to enhance Digital Payments
PU
05/15Saudi British Bank : SAB الأول “ generates a record SAR1.8bn of net income for the first quarter
PU
05/10Saudi British Bank : Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi British Bank : "SAB" partners with Ottu to enhance Digital Payments

05/31/2023 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
May 2023

(SAB), has announced its collaboration with Ottu, a rapidly growing payment fintech, to enhance its Digital Payments Solution. This partnership will provide SAB merchants with an Online Payment Management Solution (OPMS) using direct integration with the payment gateways provided by SAB.

This collaboration aims to simplify the technical integration framework to quickly enable the online payment acceptance through a seamless experience. Ottu's technology and expertise will offer merchants a range of features & modules in a unified dashboard. OPMS will incorporate integrated technology that adds and enables additional payment methods such as express checkouts and digital wallets etc. introduced by the Bank.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking at SAB said, "Our partnership with fintechs providing cutting edge technology such as OTTU enforces our commitment to the vision of the Kingdom toward digitization. At the same time, it shows our commitment towards being a major contributor in providing acceptance solutions to our merchants which will ease efforts and save time for them."

Yousef Al-Rugaibah, General Manager of Global Liquidity and Cash Management at SAB, said: "This cooperation comes within the framework of our accelerated steps to implement the integrated digitization strategy for the banking products and services that we provide, in accordance with the highest quality standards, in a way that enhances our constant endeavor to improve customer experience and enrich banking sector.

Mr. Talal Kamel AlAwadhi, CEO of Ottu, stated, "We are excited to work with SAB to revolutionize the digital banking landscape in Saudi Arabia. Our cutting-edge technology and expertise in fintech will help SAB provide its merchants with a modern, secure, and seamless banking experience."

The partnership between SAB and Ottu KSA demonstrates the increasing importance of digital transformation and innovation in the sector. With this partnership SAB is reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution in the region while also achieving its strategic goals.

(SAB) represents the new identity of The Saudi British Bank (SABB), which has recently announced the change of its commercial name and re-launched its new identity.Upon receiving regulatory and shareholder approval, the business will be carried out under the new commercial name of " Saudi Awwal Bank".

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Saudi British Bank SJSC published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 09:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
05:02aSaudi British Bank : "SAB" partners with Ottu to enhance Digital Payments
PU
05/15Saudi British Bank : SAB الأول “ generates a record SA..
PU
05/10Saudi British Bank : Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/10Saudi British Bank : القوائم ال ..
PU
05/10Saudi British Bank : SABB Datapack 1Q2023 Performance
PU
05/10The Saudi British Bank Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/04THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK : Final dividend
FA
05/03Saudi British Bank : BASEL III Pillar 3 Disclosures at 31 March 2023
PU
04/18Fitch Upgrades 8 Saudi Banks, GIB and GIBUK on Saudi Arabia Sovereign Rating Upgrade
AQ
04/04From Sales Officer to CEO The Inspiring Story of Samia Alfadhli
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 13 078 M 3 487 M 3 487 M
Net income 2023 7 173 M 1 913 M 1 913 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 4,81%
Capitalization 79 212 M 21 123 M 21 123 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 269
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
Duration : Period :
The Saudi British Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 38,55 SAR
Average target price 44,18 SAR
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony William Cripps Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Lama Ahmed Ghazzaoui Chief Financial Officer
Lubna Suliman Al-Olayan Chairman
Musaifer Al Osaimi Head-Information Technology Development
Ghada Al Jarbou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK-1.03%21 123
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.12%400 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%231 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.67%225 607
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%166 036
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.15%154 704
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer