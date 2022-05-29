Saudi British Bank : SABB 1Q22 Results webcast transcript

SABB 1Q 2022 Results Wednesday, 18th May 2022

market, and that's exactly what's happened. On our Retail book in particular, I'll just comment that the proportion of our book which is non-subsidised is about 50% or thereabouts, which is higher than many of the other banks. And on the softening that we saw in mortgage lending in the first quarter, more of it was on the subsidised part of the market, so our overall growth is held up because of our non-subsidised lending.

Looking forward, we think the momentum will continue and our forecasts for the year remain positive, and we expect that there will be still strong demand in the final part of the year on the Corporate side. And despite, kind of, the high levels of origination and corporate repayments, as there is still considerable liquidity in the system, we expect to achieve our growth targets, as we've previously highlighted.

On revenue, we saw 4% growth year-on-year and 6% growth quarter-on-quarter, with a flattish NSCI base and an improvement in non-funds income. Lama will give you more colour on that. I highlight during the quarter, starting in about February, we started to see a sharp acceleration in rates through SAIBOR, which not only was because of the trajectory of LIBOR in the US, but also because the margin between SAIBOR and LIBOR widened as well. So this will be a positive for us and that's starting to come through in the trend in the numbers, and we expect that to continue as those rates flow through.

As said in the previous call in February, we were not expecting a material improvement this quarter because there is a lag, essentially, but that should start to come through in the second quarter. And we've seen the start of that, which you'll see in the numbers.

Non-funds income also grew, with fee, exchange and trading all performing really well. The cost of risk and asset quality are all in line with the plan, and the sustained improvements are as we forecast post-merger and the tougher approach we took to cleaning up the book. So the cost of the risk on the first quarter was 13 basis points, reasonably low. Our NPL ratio, excluding the POCI balances, was 2.3%.

So all of this leads to the fourth point, which is on the slide, which is we are delivering an improvement on ROTE. In the first quarter it was 9.7%, which compares to the full year last year of 7.8%, and we expect to see that continuing trend as the rate cycle feeds through into income. So clearly there's more to come, especially with the strategic levers we're using as well; and a more normalised, kind of, global benchmark environment with rates; and the growth strategy we've got, leveraging our technology advantages that we're rolling out at pace. And we enjoyed very healthy capital liquidity and funding positions; 18.5% CET1 ratio, 76% NIBs ratio and LCR of 156%.

And the last comment I'll make is that the strategy, from a Board point of view, recognise that we're well on track to deliver on the second year. We're very firm in our investment plans and so our technology upgrades will continue at pace this year, with a strong focus on our affluent capability in Wealth, which is very exciting, in the second half, which we'll be announcing shortly through various initiatives. Our relationship with customers, clients and regulators is strong and deepening, and our partnership and collaboration with HSBC is more structured than it has been in the past and, therefore, delivering on the strategy around Wealth, as I've mentioned, and in other areas as well.