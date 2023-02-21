Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The Saudi British Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1060   SA0007879089

THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK

(1060)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
34.90 SAR   +0.58%
07:50aSaudi British Bank : SABB Earnings Release 4Q22
PU
02/15Saudi British Bank : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/15Barclays shares tumble 9% as profit disappoints
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi British Bank : SABB Datapack 4Q2022 Performance

02/21/2023 | 07:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Saudi British Bank

Data Pack

4Q 2022

This supplement includes summarised financials and key performance indicators. The key sources of the information included are the published financial statements which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and other standards and pronouncements issued by the Saudi

Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants The key sources are compliant with the provisions of Banking Control Law, the Regulations for Companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and By-laws of the Bank. The purpose of the document is to provide trends on key financials and performance metrics, on a like-for-like basis. Users of the document are encouraged to refer to the financial statements for further detail where required.

Index

Summary Financials

Income Statement & Balance Sheet

Segmental Information

Glossary

PUBLIC

SABB Data pack | 4Q22 Performance

Summary Income Statement (SAR mln)

Three months ending

Six months ending

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

31-Mar-21

30-Jun-21

30-Sep-21

31-Dec-21

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-21

31-Dec-21

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

Net special commission income

1,427

1,467

1,407

1,416

1,414

1,718

1,985

2,292

2,894

2,823

3,132

4,276

5,717

7,408

Non-funds income

546

456

480

480

599

524

522

644

1,001

960

1,123

1,166

1,961

2,289

Total operating income (Revenue)

1,973

1,923

1,886

1,897

2,013

2,242

2,507

2,936

3,895

3,783

4,254

5,443

7,678

9,697

Provision for expected credit losses, net

(2)

(26)

(13)

(414)

(60)

(136)

(38)

(212)

(27)

(426)

(196)

(250)

(454)

(445)

Total operating expenses

(858)

(787)

(853)

(931)

(841)

(863)

(881)

(1,077)

(1,645)

(1,784)

(1,704)

(1,958)

(3,429)

(3,662)

Share in earnings of an associate

39

25

20

47

68

53

47

5

64

67

121

51

131

172

Net Income for the period before zakat & income tax

1,152

1,136

1,041

599

1,179

1,297

1,635

1,652

2,288

1,640

2,476

3,286

3,927

5,762

Provision for zakat and income tax

(167)

(212)

(150)

(166)

(163)

(203)

(231)

(239)

(379)

(317)

(366)

(470)

(696)

(836)

Net Income for the period after zakat & income tax

985

924

890

433

1,016

1,094

1,403

1,413

1,909

1,323

2,110

2,816

3,232

4,926

Loss from discontinued operation

(14)

(5)

(5)

(6)

(12)

(12)

(6)

(24)

(20)

(10)

(24)

(30)

(30)

(54)

Net Income for the period after zakat & income tax & Loss

970

919

886

427

1,004

1,082

1,398

1,389

1,889

1,313

2,086

2,786

3,202

4,872

from discontinued operation

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

974

919

885

427

1,006

1,083

1,396

1,389

1,892

1,312

2,089

2,785

3,204

4,874

Non-controlling interest

(4)

0

0

0

(2)

(1)

2

(1)

(3)

1

(3)

1

(3)

(2)

Net income for the period

970

919

886

427

1,004

1,082

1,398

1,389

1,889

1,313

2,086

2,786

3,202

4,872

Balance Sheet - Summary (SAR mln)

As at

As at

As at

As at

31-Mar-21

30-Jun-21

30-Sep-21

31-Dec-21

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-21

31-Dec-21

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

Loans and advances, net

156,710

161,444

163,500

167,556

176,148

176,214

183,160

183,132

161,444

167,556

176,214

183,132

167,556

183,132

Loans and advances, gross

163,799

168,569

170,478

174,259

182,938

182,079

189,087

189,143

168,569

174,259

182,079

189,143

174,259

189,143

-Non-performing loans

5,373

5,407

4,877

4,210

4,291

4,132

4,425

4,292

5,407

4,210

4,132

4,292

4,210

4,292

-Purchased or originated credit impaired loans - POCI

3,773

3,736

3,763

3,773

3,701

3,822

3,807

3,841

3,736

3,773

3,822

3,841

3,773

3,841

-Provisions (BS)

7,089

7,125

6,978

6,702

6,790

5,864

5,927

6,010

7,125

6,702

5,864

6,010

6,702

6,010

Investments

63,225

65,135

66,106

64,904

65,588

73,064

78,786

86,363

65,135

64,904

73,064

86,363

64,904

86,363

183,690

186,828

180,248

186,761

193,889

207,451

202,864

214,279

186,828

186,761

207,451

214,279

186,761

214,279

Demand deposits

130,781

140,297

139,641

152,966

147,939

154,585

144,964

141,427

140,297

152,966

154,585

141,427

152,966

141,427

Total Assets

271,555

272,940

269,552

272,396

282,692

302,539

299,990

314,451

272,940

272,396

302,539

314,451

272,396

314,451

Total Equity

52,035

52,881

52,601

53,029

53,777

53,907

53,434

54,683

52,881

53,029

53,907

54,683

53,029

54,683

Tangible Equity

41,109

42,078

41,825

42,288

43,055

43,226

42,670

43,846

42,078

42,288

43,226

43,846

42,288

43,846

No. of shares

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

2,055

Key performance metrics (% unless otherwise stated)

For the period ending

For the period ending

As at

As at

31-Mar-21

30-Jun-21

30-Sep-21

31-Dec-21

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-21

31-Dec-21

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in SAR)

0.47

0.45

0.43

0.21

0.49

0.53

0.68

0.68

0.92

0.64

1.02

1.36

1.56

2.37

Net Interest Margin - NIM

2.0%

2.1%

2.0%

2.0%

2.0%

2.3%

2.5%

2.9%

2.1%

2.0%

2.2%

2.7%

2.0%

2.5%

Demand Deposit Ratio - NIBs

71%

75%

77%

82%

76%

75%

71%

66%

75%

82%

75%

66%

82%

66%

Cost/Income ratio

43.5%

40.9%

45.2%

49.1%

41.8%

38.5%

35.2%

36.7%

42.2%

47.2%

40.0%

36.0%

44.7%

37.8%

Cost of Risk - CoR

0.00%

0.06%

0.03%

0.96%

0.13%

0.30%

0.08%

0.45%

0.03%

0.50%

0.22%

0.27%

0.27%

0.24%

Non-performing loans ratio - NPL+POCI

5.6%

5.4%

5.1%

4.6%

4.4%

4.4%

4.4%

4.3%

5.4%

4.6%

4.4%

4.3%

4.6%

4.3%

Non-performing loans ratio - NPL

3.3%

3.2%

2.9%

2.4%

2.3%

2.3%

2.3%

2.3%

3.2%

2.4%

2.3%

2.3%

2.4%

2.3%

Provision coverage

131.9%

131.8%

143.1%

159.2%

158.2%

141.9%

134.0%

140.0%

131.8%

159.2%

141.9%

140.0%

159.2%

140.0%

Loans-to-deposits ratio

85.3%

86.4%

90.7%

89.7%

90.8%

84.9%

90.3%

85.5%

86.4%

89.7%

84.9%

85.5%

89.7%

85.5%

Liquidity Coverage Ratio - LCR

235.0%

209.8%

188.8%

178.2%

156.5%

157.8%

179.2%

171.9%

209.8%

178.2%

157.8%

171.9%

178.2%

171.9%

Return on Tangible Equity - ROTE

9.7%

8.9%

8.4%

4.0%

9.5%

10.1%

12.9%

12.7%

9.3%

6.2%

9.8%

12.8%

7.7%

11.3%

ROTE excluding discontinued operations

9.9%

8.9%

8.4%

4.1%

9.7%

10.2%

13.0%

13.0%

9.4%

6.2%

9.9%

12.9%

7.7%

11.5%

Return on Equity - RoE

7.8%

7.1%

6.7%

3.3%

7.7%

8.1%

10.4%

10.4%

3.7%

5.0%

7.9%

10.3%

6.2%

9.2%

Return on Assets - RoA

1.5%

1.4%

1.3%

0.6%

1.5%

1.5%

1.8%

1.8%

0.7%

1.0%

1.5%

1.9%

1.2%

1.7%

PUBLIC

SABB Data pack | 4Q22 Performance

Income Statement - Summary (SAR mln)

Three months ending

Six months ending

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

31-Mar-21

30-Jun-21

30-Sep-21

31-Dec-21

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-21

31-Dec-21

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

Special commission income

1,618

1,642

1,556

1,563

1,590

2,013

2,521

3,198

3,259

3,120

3,602

5,719

6,379

9,322

Special commission expense

(191)

(174)

(150)

(147)

(176)

(295)

(536)

(907)

(365)

(296)

(471)

(1,443)

(661)

(1,914)

Net special commission income

1,427

1,467

1,407

1,416

1,414

1,718

1,985

2,292

2,894

2,823

3,132

4,276

5,717

7,408

Net fee and commission income

270

256

272

174

261

243

221

162

526

446

503

382

972

886

Net FX and investment income

211

204

214

296

313

273

311

330

415

510

586

641

924

1,227

Other operating income, net

65

(4)

(7)

11

25

8

(10)

153

61

4

33

143

65

176

Total operating income

1,973

1,923

1,886

1,897

2,013

2,242

2,507

2,936

3,895

3,783

4,254

5,443

7,678

9,697

Salaries and employee related expenses

(408)

(383)

(454)

(490)

(411)

(435)

(449)

(514)

(791)

(944)

(846)

(963)

(1,735)

(1,809)

Rent and premises related

(20)

(9)

(15)

(18)

(12)

(10)

(10)

(18)

(29)

(33)

(22)

(28)

(62)

(50)

Depreciation and amortization

(187)

(161)

(141)

(132)

(116)

(116)

(116)

(117)

(348)

(273)

(232)

(233)

(621)

(465)

General and administrative expenses

(243)

(234)

(243)

(291)

(302)

(302)

(306)

(428)

(477)

(534)

(604)

(734)

(1,011)

(1,338)

Total operating expenses

(858)

(787)

(853)

(931)

(841)

(863)

(881)

(1,077)

(1,645)

(1,784)

(1,704)

(1,958)

(3,429)

(3,662)

Profit before provision for expected credit losses, net

1,114

1,136

1,034

965

1,171

1,379

1,625

1,859

2,251

1,999

2,551

3,484

4,250

6,035

Provision for expected credit losses, net

(2)

(26)

(13)

(414)

(60)

(136)

(38)

(212)

(27)

(426)

(196)

(250)

(454)

(445)

Income from operating activities

1,113

1,111

1,021

552

1,112

1,243

1,588

1,647

2,223

1,573

2,355

3,235

3,796

5,590

Share in earnings of an associate

39

25

20

47

68

53

47

5

64

67

121

51

131

172

Net income for the period before Zakat and income tax

1,152

1,136

1,041

599

1,179

1,297

1,635

1,652

2,288

1,640

2,476

3,286

3,927

5,762

Provision for Zakat and income tax

(167)

(212)

(150)

(166)

(163)

(203)

(231)

(239)

(379)

(317)

(366)

(470)

(696)

(836)

Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax from

985

924

890

433

1,016

1,094

1,403

1,413

1,909

1,323

2,110

2,816

3,232

4,926

Net loss from discontinued operations

(14)

(5)

(5)

(6)

(12)

(12)

(6)

(24)

(20)

(10)

(24)

(30)

(30)

(54)

Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax

970

919

886

427

1,004

1,082

1,398

1,389

1,889

1,313

2,086

2,786

3,202

4,872

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

974

919

885

427

1,006

1,083

1,396

1,389

1,892

1,312

2,089

2,785

3,204

4,874

Non-controlling interest

(4)

0

0

0

(2)

(1)

2

(1)

(3)

1

(3)

1

(3)

(2)

Net income for the period after Zakat and income tax

970

919

886

427

1,004

1,082

1,398

1,389

1,889

1,313

2,086

2,786

3,202

4,872

Balance Sheet - Summary (SAR mln)

As at

As at

As at

As at

31-Mar-21

30-Jun-21

30-Sep-21

31-Dec-21

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-21

31-Dec-21

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

Assets

Cash and balances with SAMA

22,670

17,009

13,961

14,909

14,162

24,716

15,144

19,259

17,009

14,909

24,716

19,259

14,909

19,259

Due from banks and other financial institutions

8,960

9,695

5,820

5,993

7,405

9,141

2,085

5,872

9,695

5,993

9,141

5,872

5,993

5,872

Assets classified as held for sale

-

-

68

-

942

1,305

955

-

-

-

1,305

-

-

-

Positive fair value derivatives

1,423

1,409

1,463

1,110

1,165

1,554

2,624

2,538

1,409

1,110

1,554

2,538

1,110

2,538

Investments, net

63,225

65,135

66,106

64,904

65,588

73,064

78,786

86,363

65,135

64,904

73,064

86,363

64,904

86,363

Loans and advances, net

156,710

161,444

163,500

167,556

176,148

176,214

183,160

183,132

161,444

167,556

176,214

183,132

167,556

183,132

Investment in an associate

658

584

536

583

651

548

595

599

584

583

548

599

583

599

Property and equipment, net

3,196

3,278

3,168

3,246

3,317

3,420

3,500

3,622

3,278

3,246

3,420

3,622

3,246

3,622

Goodwill and intangibles

10,925

10,803

10,776

10,741

10,722

10,680

10,764

10,837

10,803

10,741

10,680

10,837

10,741

10,837

Other assets

3,788

3,583

4,155

3,353

2,592

1,896

2,378

2,229

3,583

3,353

1,896

2,229

3,353

2,229

Total Assets

271,555

272,940

269,552

272,396

282,692

302,539

299,990

314,451

272,940

272,396

302,539

314,451

272,396

314,451

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Due to banks and other financial institutions

17,170

14,093

17,986

14,664

17,135

22,627

23,041

25,517

14,093

14,664

22,627

25,517

14,664

25,517

183,690

186,828

180,248

186,761

193,889

207,451

202,864

214,279

186,828

186,761

207,451

214,279

186,761

214,279

Debt securities in issue

5,026

5,062

5,026

5,062

5,028

5,066

5,049

5,115

5,062

5,062

5,066

5,115

5,062

5,115

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for

-

-

-

-

736

805

763

-

-

-

805

-

-

-

sale

Negative fair value derivatives

2,011

2,037

1,967

1,515

1,047

1,165

1,826

1,907

2,037

1,515

1,165

1,907

1,515

1,907

Other liabilities

11,623

12,038

11,724

11,367

11,079

11,518

13,013

12,949

12,038

11,367

11,518

12,949

11,367

12,949

Total Liabilities

219,521

220,059

216,951

219,368

228,915

248,632

246,556

259,767

220,059

219,368

248,632

259,767

219,368

259,767

Equity

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

Share capital

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

Share premium

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

8,525

Statutory reserve

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

20,548

General reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other reserves

628

161

(30)

(30)

(286)

(535)

(1,143)

(1,182)

161

(30)

(535)

(1,182)

(30)

(1,182)

Retained earnings

1,685

2,998

2,909

3,335

4,342

4,722

4,855

6,245

2,998

3,335

4,722

6,245

3,335

6,245

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

51,933

52,779

52,499

52,926

53,677

53,808

53,333

54,683

52,779

52,926

53,808

54,683

52,926

54,683

Non-controlling interest

101

102

102

102

100

99

101

-

102

102

99

-

102

-

Total equity

52,035

52,881

52,601

53,029

53,777

53,907

53,434

54,683

52,881

53,029

53,907

54,683

53,029

54,683

Total liabilities and equity

271,555

272,940

269,552

272,396

282,692

302,539

299,990

314,451

272,940

272,396

302,539

314,451

272,396

314,451

PUBLIC

SABB Data pack | 4Q22 Performance

Segmental Information (SAR mln)

Three months ending

Six months ending

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

31-Mar-21

30-Jun-21

30-Sep-21

31-Dec-21

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-21

31-Dec-21

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

Wealth & Personal Banking

Net special commission income

560

541

533

527

531

583

629

661

1,101

1,060

1,114

1,289

2,161

2,403

Non-funds income

97

73

85

106

119

123

103

77

170

191

243

180

361

423

Operating expenses

(463)

(406)

(390)

(431)

(417)

(423)

(431)

(493)

(870)

(821)

(840)

(925)

(1,690)

(1,765)

Expected credit losses

308

(28)

171

48

36

0

41

4

279

219

36

45

498

81

Profit before Zakat and Income tax

501

180

398

251

269

284

341

248

681

649

553

589

1,330

1,142

Corporate & Institutional Banking

Net special commission income

546

623

542

550

612

804

1,154

1,362

1,169

1,092

1,416

2,517

2,261

3,932

Non-funds income

305

249

262

162

292

233

218

182

554

425

525

401

979

926

Operating expenses

(330)

(326)

(337)

(390)

(333)

(359)

(343)

(397)

(655)

(728)

(693)

(740)

(1,383)

(1,433)

Expected credit losses

(309)

2

(187)

(462)

(97)

(140)

(76)

(217)

(307)

(649)

(237)

(293)

(956)

(530)

Profit before Zakat and Income tax

213

548

281

(141)

473

538

954

931

761

140

1,011

1,884

901

2,896

Treasury

Net special commission income

323

304

335

338

269

328

194

244

627

673

597

439

1,300

1,036

Non-funds income

135

109

127

191

200

161

207

225

244

318

361

431

563

792

Operating expenses

(46)

(42)

(44)

(59)

(74)

(82)

(88)

(118)

(87)

(104)

(156)

(205)

(191)

(362)

Expected credit losses

(1)

1

3

1

1

4

(1)

0

1

4

5

(1)

5

4

Profit before Zakat and Income tax

412

373

421

471

396

411

312

351

784

892

807

664

1,676

1,471

Capital Markets

Net special commission income

2

(1)

1

1

2

3

7

24

2

1

5

32

3

37

Non-funds income

3

8

6

6

6

6

11

198

11

12

12

209

23

221

Operating expenses

(3)

(26)

(23)

(12)

(25)

(26)

(36)

(59)

(30)

(35)

(51)

(95)

(64)

(147)

Expected credit losses

-

-

-

(0)

(0)

(0)

(1)

1

-

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

Profit before Zakat and Income tax

2

(19)

(16)

(5)

(17)

(17)

(19)

164

(17)

(21)

(35)

145

(39)

111

Others

Net special commission income

(5)

0

(5)

1

0

(0)

-

-

(4)

(4)

-

-

(8)

-

Non-funds income

6

16

(1)

14

(19)

1

(18)

(38)

22

14

(18)

(55)

36

(74)

Operating expenses

(16)

14

(58)

(40)

9

27

17

(10)

(2)

(97)

36

7

(100)

44

Expected credit losses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share in earnings of associates

39

25

20

47

68

53

47

5

64

67

121

51

131

172

Profit before Zakat and Income tax

24

55

(43)

23

58

81

47

(43)

79

(20)

139

3

60

142

As at

As at

As at

As at

31-Mar-21

30-Jun-21

30-Sep-21

31-Dec-21

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-22

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-21

31-Dec-21

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

Loans & advances- net

Wealth & Personal Banking

36,845

37,217

38,224

39,630

42,468

43,461

44,316

45,512

37,217

39,630

43,461

45,512

39,630

45,512

' - of which Home Loans

19,444

19,666

19,614

19,781

20,161

20,634

21,150

21,956

19,666

19,781

20,634

21,956

19,781

21,956

Corporate & Institutional Banking

119,695.7

124,060

125,185

127,846

133,578

132,609

137,576

136,430

124,060

127,846

132,609

136,430

127,846

136,430

Capital Markets

169.4

166.9

91

81

102

145

1,268

1,190

167

81

145

1,190

81

1,190

Total Loans and Advances

156,710

161,444

163,500

167,556

176,148

176,214

183,160

183,132

161,444

167,556

176,214

183,132

167,556

183,132

Customer Deposits

Wealth & Personal Banking

78,577

77,889

76,365

77,676

76,420

75,401

74,228

71,705

77,889

77,676

75,401

71,705

77,676

71,705

Corporate & Institutional Banking

94,439

100,549

97,869

105,401

111,181

124,519

117,215

129,751

100,549

105,401

124,519

129,751

105,401

129,751

Treasury

10,674

8,390

6,014

3,684

6,288

7,531

11,421

12,823

8,390

3,684

7,531

12,823

3,684

12,823

Total Customer Deposits

183,690

186,828

180,248

186,761

193,889

207,451

202,864

214,279

186,828

186,761

207,451

214,279

186,761

214,279

Note: Rounding differences may appear in the above tables

PUBLIC

Key Ratios

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Demand deposit ratio (NIBs)

Cost-Income ratio

Cost of Risk (CoR)

Non performing loans ratio (NPL)

Provision coverage

Loans-to-deposits ratio (LDR)

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE)

Tangible Equity

Return on Equity (RoE)

Return on Assets (RoA)

CET1 ratio (Common Equity Tier1)

Capital Adequacy ratio

Note: Annualisation of ratios based on actual/actual day count

Definition

NIM is calculated as the percentage of net special commission income for the period to the average net special commission income earning assets during the period. The average of the net special commission income assets is calculated using daily averages.

Demand deposit ratio is calculated by dividing the closing demand deposits by total customer deposits at the end of the period.

Cost-income ratio is calculated by dividing total operating expenses (costs) by total operating income (revenue) for the period.

Cost of risk is calculated by dividing the expected credit losses for the period by the average gross loans for the period. Quarterly cost of risk uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.

Non performing loans ratio is calculated by dividing the non performing loans by total total loan and advances at the end of the period.

Provision converge is calculated by dividing the provision by non performing loans at the end of there period.

Loans to deposits ratio is calculated by dividing the closing net loans and advances by total customer deposits at the end of the period.

The LCR is calculated by dividing a bank's high-quality liquid assets by its total net cash flows, over a 30-day stress period. The high- quality liquid assets include only those with a high potential to be converted easily and quickly into cash. The three categories of liquid assets with decreasing levels of quality are level 1, level 2A, and level 2B.

Return on tangible equity is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and income taxes by the average tangible equity for the period. Quarterly RoTE uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.

Tangible equity is calculated by deducting goodwill and intangibles from total equity at the end of the period.

Return on equity is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and income taxes by the average equity for the period. Quarterly RoE uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.

Return on Assets is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and income taxes by the average assets for the period. Quarterly RoA uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio measures the level of CET1 capital as a percentage of total risk weighted assets.

CET1 capital is the highest quality form of regulatory capital under Basel III that comprises of common shares issued and related share premium, retained earnings and other reserves excluding the cash flow hedging reserve, less specified regulatory adjustments.

The ratio calculated by dividing the Tier I capital by Pillar I Risk Weighted Assets.

The Total Capital Ratio is defined as the banks Total Capital divided by the Total Risk Weighted Assets, where total capital is a measure of the bank's qualifying capital in the calculation of its risk based capital reserves - it consists of both Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.

Total Capital Ratio = Total Capital / Total Risk Weighted Assets (Pillar I and II)

PUBLIC

Disclaimer

The Saudi British Bank SJSC published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 12:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
