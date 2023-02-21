Saudi British Bank : SABB Datapack 4Q2022 Performance

Definition

NIM is calculated as the percentage of net special commission income for the period to the average net special commission income earning assets during the period. The average of the net special commission income assets is calculated using daily averages.

Demand deposit ratio is calculated by dividing the closing demand deposits by total customer deposits at the end of the period.

Cost-income ratio is calculated by dividing total operating expenses (costs) by total operating income (revenue) for the period.

Cost of risk is calculated by dividing the expected credit losses for the period by the average gross loans for the period. Quarterly cost of risk uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.

Non performing loans ratio is calculated by dividing the non performing loans by total total loan and advances at the end of the period.

Provision converge is calculated by dividing the provision by non performing loans at the end of there period.

Loans to deposits ratio is calculated by dividing the closing net loans and advances by total customer deposits at the end of the period.

The LCR is calculated by dividing a bank's high-quality liquid assets by its total net cash flows, over a 30-day stress period. The high- quality liquid assets include only those with a high potential to be converted easily and quickly into cash. The three categories of liquid assets with decreasing levels of quality are level 1, level 2A, and level 2B.

Return on tangible equity is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and income taxes by the average tangible equity for the period. Quarterly RoTE uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.

Tangible equity is calculated by deducting goodwill and intangibles from total equity at the end of the period.

Return on equity is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and income taxes by the average equity for the period. Quarterly RoE uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.

Return on Assets is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and income taxes by the average assets for the period. Quarterly RoA uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio measures the level of CET1 capital as a percentage of total risk weighted assets.

CET1 capital is the highest quality form of regulatory capital under Basel III that comprises of common shares issued and related share premium, retained earnings and other reserves excluding the cash flow hedging reserve, less specified regulatory adjustments.

The ratio calculated by dividing the Tier I capital by Pillar I Risk Weighted Assets.

The Total Capital Ratio is defined as the banks Total Capital divided by the Total Risk Weighted Assets, where total capital is a measure of the bank's qualifying capital in the calculation of its risk based capital reserves - it consists of both Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.

Total Capital Ratio = Total Capital / Total Risk Weighted Assets (Pillar I and II)