Saudi British Bank : SABB Datapack 4Q2022 Performance
02/21/2023 | 07:50am EST
The Saudi British Bank
Data Pack
4Q 2022
This supplement includes summarised financials and key performance indicators. The key sources of the information included are the published financial statements which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and other standards and pronouncements issued by the Saudi
Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants The key sources are compliant with the provisions of Banking Control Law, the Regulations for Companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and By-laws of the Bank. The purpose of the document is to provide trends on key financials and performance metrics, on a like-for-like basis. Users of the document are encouraged to refer to the financial statements for further detail where required.
Index
Summary Financials
Income Statement & Balance Sheet
Segmental Information
Glossary
SABB Data pack| 4Q22 Performance
Summary Income Statement (SAR mln)
Three months ending
Six months ending
Year-to-date
Year-to-date
31-Mar-21
30-Jun-21
30-Sep-21
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-22
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-21
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
Net special commission income
1,427
1,467
1,407
1,416
1,414
1,718
1,985
2,292
2,894
2,823
3,132
4,276
5,717
7,408
Non-funds income
546
456
480
480
599
524
522
644
1,001
960
1,123
1,166
1,961
2,289
Total operating income (Revenue)
1,973
1,923
1,886
1,897
2,013
2,242
2,507
2,936
3,895
3,783
4,254
5,443
7,678
9,697
Provision for expected credit losses, net
(2)
(26)
(13)
(414)
(60)
(136)
(38)
(212)
(27)
(426)
(196)
(250)
(454)
(445)
Total operating expenses
(858)
(787)
(853)
(931)
(841)
(863)
(881)
(1,077)
(1,645)
(1,784)
(1,704)
(1,958)
(3,429)
(3,662)
Share in earnings of an associate
39
25
20
47
68
53
47
5
64
67
121
51
131
172
Net Income for the period before zakat & income tax
1,152
1,136
1,041
599
1,179
1,297
1,635
1,652
2,288
1,640
2,476
3,286
3,927
5,762
Provision for zakat and income tax
(167)
(212)
(150)
(166)
(163)
(203)
(231)
(239)
(379)
(317)
(366)
(470)
(696)
(836)
Net Income for the period after zakat & income tax
985
924
890
433
1,016
1,094
1,403
1,413
1,909
1,323
2,110
2,816
3,232
4,926
Loss from discontinued operation
(14)
(5)
(5)
(6)
(12)
(12)
(6)
(24)
(20)
(10)
(24)
(30)
(30)
(54)
Net Income for the period after zakat & income tax & Loss
970
919
886
427
1,004
1,082
1,398
1,389
1,889
1,313
2,086
2,786
3,202
4,872
from discontinued operation
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
974
919
885
427
1,006
1,083
1,396
1,389
1,892
1,312
2,089
2,785
3,204
4,874
Non-controlling interest
(4)
0
0
0
(2)
(1)
2
(1)
(3)
1
(3)
1
(3)
(2)
Net income for the period
970
919
886
427
1,004
1,082
1,398
1,389
1,889
1,313
2,086
2,786
3,202
4,872
Balance Sheet - Summary (SAR mln)
As at
As at
As at
As at
31-Mar-21
30-Jun-21
30-Sep-21
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-22
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-21
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
Loans and advances, net
156,710
161,444
163,500
167,556
176,148
176,214
183,160
183,132
161,444
167,556
176,214
183,132
167,556
183,132
Loans and advances, gross
163,799
168,569
170,478
174,259
182,938
182,079
189,087
189,143
168,569
174,259
182,079
189,143
174,259
189,143
-Non-performing loans
5,373
5,407
4,877
4,210
4,291
4,132
4,425
4,292
5,407
4,210
4,132
4,292
4,210
4,292
-Purchased or originated credit impaired loans - POCI
SABB Data pack| 4Q22 Performance
Segmental Information (SAR mln)
Three months ending
Six months ending
Year-to-date
Year-to-date
31-Mar-21
30-Jun-21
30-Sep-21
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-22
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-21
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
Wealth & Personal Banking
Net special commission income
560
541
533
527
531
583
629
661
1,101
1,060
1,114
1,289
2,161
2,403
Non-funds income
97
73
85
106
119
123
103
77
170
191
243
180
361
423
Operating expenses
(463)
(406)
(390)
(431)
(417)
(423)
(431)
(493)
(870)
(821)
(840)
(925)
(1,690)
(1,765)
Expected credit losses
308
(28)
171
48
36
0
41
4
279
219
36
45
498
81
Profit before Zakat and Income tax
501
180
398
251
269
284
341
248
681
649
553
589
1,330
1,142
Corporate & Institutional Banking
Net special commission income
546
623
542
550
612
804
1,154
1,362
1,169
1,092
1,416
2,517
2,261
3,932
Non-funds income
305
249
262
162
292
233
218
182
554
425
525
401
979
926
Operating expenses
(330)
(326)
(337)
(390)
(333)
(359)
(343)
(397)
(655)
(728)
(693)
(740)
(1,383)
(1,433)
Expected credit losses
(309)
2
(187)
(462)
(97)
(140)
(76)
(217)
(307)
(649)
(237)
(293)
(956)
(530)
Profit before Zakat and Income tax
213
548
281
(141)
473
538
954
931
761
140
1,011
1,884
901
2,896
Treasury
Net special commission income
323
304
335
338
269
328
194
244
627
673
597
439
1,300
1,036
Non-funds income
135
109
127
191
200
161
207
225
244
318
361
431
563
792
Operating expenses
(46)
(42)
(44)
(59)
(74)
(82)
(88)
(118)
(87)
(104)
(156)
(205)
(191)
(362)
Expected credit losses
(1)
1
3
1
1
4
(1)
0
1
4
5
(1)
5
4
Profit before Zakat and Income tax
412
373
421
471
396
411
312
351
784
892
807
664
1,676
1,471
Capital Markets
Net special commission income
2
(1)
1
1
2
3
7
24
2
1
5
32
3
37
Non-funds income
3
8
6
6
6
6
11
198
11
12
12
209
23
221
Operating expenses
(3)
(26)
(23)
(12)
(25)
(26)
(36)
(59)
(30)
(35)
(51)
(95)
(64)
(147)
Expected credit losses
-
-
-
(0)
(0)
(0)
(1)
1
-
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
Profit before Zakat and Income tax
2
(19)
(16)
(5)
(17)
(17)
(19)
164
(17)
(21)
(35)
145
(39)
111
Others
Net special commission income
(5)
0
(5)
1
0
(0)
-
-
(4)
(4)
-
-
(8)
-
Non-funds income
6
16
(1)
14
(19)
1
(18)
(38)
22
14
(18)
(55)
36
(74)
Operating expenses
(16)
14
(58)
(40)
9
27
17
(10)
(2)
(97)
36
7
(100)
44
Expected credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share in earnings of associates
39
25
20
47
68
53
47
5
64
67
121
51
131
172
Profit before Zakat and Income tax
24
55
(43)
23
58
81
47
(43)
79
(20)
139
3
60
142
As at
As at
As at
As at
31-Mar-21
30-Jun-21
30-Sep-21
31-Dec-21
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-22
30-Sep-22
31-Dec-22
30-Jun-21
31-Dec-21
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
Loans & advances- net
Wealth & Personal Banking
36,845
37,217
38,224
39,630
42,468
43,461
44,316
45,512
37,217
39,630
43,461
45,512
39,630
45,512
' - of which Home Loans
19,444
19,666
19,614
19,781
20,161
20,634
21,150
21,956
19,666
19,781
20,634
21,956
19,781
21,956
Corporate & Institutional Banking
119,695.7
124,060
125,185
127,846
133,578
132,609
137,576
136,430
124,060
127,846
132,609
136,430
127,846
136,430
Capital Markets
169.4
166.9
91
81
102
145
1,268
1,190
167
81
145
1,190
81
1,190
Total Loans and Advances
156,710
161,444
163,500
167,556
176,148
176,214
183,160
183,132
161,444
167,556
176,214
183,132
167,556
183,132
Customer Deposits
Wealth & Personal Banking
78,577
77,889
76,365
77,676
76,420
75,401
74,228
71,705
77,889
77,676
75,401
71,705
77,676
71,705
Corporate & Institutional Banking
94,439
100,549
97,869
105,401
111,181
124,519
117,215
129,751
100,549
105,401
124,519
129,751
105,401
129,751
Treasury
10,674
8,390
6,014
3,684
6,288
7,531
11,421
12,823
8,390
3,684
7,531
12,823
3,684
12,823
Total Customer Deposits
183,690
186,828
180,248
186,761
193,889
207,451
202,864
214,279
186,828
186,761
207,451
214,279
186,761
214,279
Note: Rounding differences may appear in the above tables
Key Ratios
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
Demand deposit ratio (NIBs)
Cost-Income ratio
Cost of Risk (CoR)
Non performing loans ratio (NPL)
Provision coverage
Loans-to-deposits ratio (LDR)
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE)
Tangible Equity
Return on Equity (RoE)
Return on Assets (RoA)
CET1 ratio (Common Equity Tier1)
Capital Adequacy ratio
Note: Annualisation of ratios based on actual/actual day count
Definition
NIM is calculated as the percentage of net special commission income for the period to the average net special commission income earning assets during the period. The average of the net special commission income assets is calculated using daily averages.
Demand deposit ratio is calculated by dividing the closing demand deposits by total customer deposits at the end of the period.
Cost-income ratio is calculated by dividing total operating expenses (costs) by total operating income (revenue) for the period.
Cost of risk is calculated by dividing the expected credit losses for the period by the average gross loans for the period. Quarterly cost of risk uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.
Non performing loans ratio is calculated by dividing the non performing loans by total total loan and advances at the end of the period.
Provision converge is calculated by dividing the provision by non performing loans at the end of there period.
Loans to deposits ratio is calculated by dividing the closing net loans and advances by total customer deposits at the end of the period.
The LCR is calculated by dividing a bank's high-quality liquid assets by its total net cash flows, over a 30-day stress period. The high- quality liquid assets include only those with a high potential to be converted easily and quickly into cash. The three categories of liquid assets with decreasing levels of quality are level 1, level 2A, and level 2B.
Return on tangible equity is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and income taxes by the average tangible equity for the period. Quarterly RoTE uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.
Tangible equity is calculated by deducting goodwill and intangibles from total equity at the end of the period.
Return on equity is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and income taxes by the average equity for the period. Quarterly RoE uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.
Return on Assets is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat and income taxes by the average assets for the period. Quarterly RoA uses a 2-point average, first half uses a 3-point average and the full year uses a 5-point average.
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio measures the level of CET1 capital as a percentage of total risk weighted assets.
CET1 capital is the highest quality form of regulatory capital under Basel III that comprises of common shares issued and related share premium, retained earnings and other reserves excluding the cash flow hedging reserve, less specified regulatory adjustments.
The ratio calculated by dividing the Tier I capital by Pillar I Risk Weighted Assets.
The Total Capital Ratio is defined as the banks Total Capital divided by the Total Risk Weighted Assets, where total capital is a measure of the bank's qualifying capital in the calculation of its risk based capital reserves - it consists of both Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.
Total Capital Ratio = Total Capital / Total Risk Weighted Assets (Pillar I and II)
