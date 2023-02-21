Advanced search
    1060   SA0007879089

THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK

(1060)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
34.90 SAR   +0.58%
07:50aSaudi British Bank : SABB Earnings Release 4Q22
PU
02/15Saudi British Bank : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
02/15Barclays shares tumble 9% as profit disappoints
RE
Saudi British Bank : SABB Results presentation 4Q22

02/21/2023 | 07:40am EST
Disclaimer

The Saudi British Bank SJSC published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 12:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 7 920 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
Net income 2021 3 600 M 960 M 960 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 71 712 M 19 118 M 19 118 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 156
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
Duration : Period :
The Saudi British Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 34,90 SAR
Average target price 45,74 SAR
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony William Cripps Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Lama Ahmed Ghazzaoui Chief Financial Officer
Lubna Suliman Al-Olayan Chairman
Musaifer Al Osaimi Head-Information Technology Development
Ghada Al Jarbou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK-10.40%19 118
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 163
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 693