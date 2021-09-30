Saudi British Bank announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Total operating expenses decreased mainly due to lower depreciation and amortisation expenses and general and administration expenses resulting from continued success in efficiency creation in terms of cost reduction. This was partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee-related expenses.

Total operating income decreased primarily due to lower net special commission income by SAR 249 million, partially offset by an increase in exchange income, Income from FVSI financial instruments, other operating income and Gains on FVOCI debt instruments.

Total operating income decreased primarily due to lower net special commission income by SAR 60 million and dividend income, partially offset by an increase in exchange income and Income from FVSI financial instruments.

Total operating expenses increased mainly due to higher salaries and employee-related expenses and general and administration expenses. This was partially offset by a decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Total operating expenses decreased mainly on account of lower general and administrative expenses, salaries and employee-related expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses resulting from continued success in efficiency creation in terms of cost reduction.

Additional Information