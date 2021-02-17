UK's newest bank Cashplus aims to raise $69 mln

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Newly-licensed British bank
Cashplus has launched a 50 million pound ($69 million)
fundraising to grow the company and meet expected demand for
loans from small businesses.
Cashplus, which was launched in 2005, is a financial
technology firm that offers digital current accounts and lending
to small businesses and consumers.
The company was granted a full banking licence by the Bank
of England earlier this month, enabling it to lend its 500
million pounds of amassed deposits for the first time and reduce
its cost of funding.
Rich Wagner, CEO of Cashplus, told Reuters the company's
board had approved the fundraising plan at the end of last week
and he was looking for equity from growth investment firms.
It would mark Cashplus' first outside investment, aside from
backing from its main shareholder Trident Capital, a
California-based private equity firm, which has stumped up 20
million pounds to date.
Wagner said the bank was aiming to deliver 1 billion pounds
of new lending within five years, after lending 640 million
pounds to date.
Cashplus faces an increasingly crowded market, with newer
fintech rivals such as Starling and Monzo expanding into
business banking, alongside specialists like Tide.
Wagner said Cashplus' longer track record would give it a
competitive advantage and unlike rivals the firm had made an
operating profit for nine straight years, although it made
pretax losses in the last two years on higher investment costs.
He said he was undeterred by the potential for higher loan
defaults as the company looks to expand in an economy hammered
by COVID-19 lockdowns.
"The credit profile of our customers is quite unique. We are
seeing individual directors who are formulating business ideas
as a contingency against losing their job," he said.
"Start-ups are already at record highs and we expect they
will grow from there."
($1 = 0.7200 pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Withers and Anna Irrera. Editing by Mark
Potter)