يعلن البنك السعودي للاستثمار عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 30-09-2021 (تسعة أž

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Net profit decreased by 9.0% due to a decrease in total operating income and an increase in total operating expenses. Total operating income decreased by 5.6% primarily due to a decrease in fee income from banking services, exchange income, fair value through profit and loss, and other income, which was offset by an increase in net special commission income, and gains on disposals of FVOCI debt securities. Total operating expenses increased by 2.3% primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee-related expenses, rent and premises related expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other general and administrative expenses, which was offset by a decrease in provisions for credit and other losses.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Net profit decreased by 4.7% due to a decrease in total operating income and an increase in provisions for Zakat. Total operating income decreased by 5.1% primarily due to a decrease in fee income from banking services, fair value through profit and loss, gains on disposals of FVOCI debt securities, and other income, which was offset by an increase in net special commission income, and exchange income. Total operating expenses decreased by 14.0% primarily due to a decrease in rent and premises related expenses, other general and administrative expenses, and provisions for credit and other losses, which was offset by an increase in salaries and employee-related expenses, and depreciation and amortization.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Net profit increased by 8.6% due to a decrease in total operating expenses and provisions for Zakat. Total operating expenses decreased by 11.6% primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee-related expenses, and provisions for credit and other losses, which was offset by an increase in rent and premises related expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other general and administrative expenses. Total operating income decreased by 5.4% primarily due to a decrease in net special commission income, exchange income, dividend income, fair value through profit and loss, and other income, which was offset by an increase in fee income from banking services, and gains on disposals of FVOCI debt securities.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion

Reclassification of Comparison Items None.