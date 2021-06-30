Saudi Investment Bank : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-06-30 ( Six Months )

Element List Explanation

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Net profit increased by 9.7% due to an increase in total operating income and a decrease in Provisions for Zakat.



The total operating income increased by 1.0% primarily due to an increase in fee income from banking services, gains on disposals of FVOCI debt securities,

and other income, which was offset by a decrease in net special commission income, exchange income, and fair value through profit and loss.



Total operating expenses increased by 7.9% primarily due to an increase in other general and administrative expenses, and provisions for credit and other losses.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Net profit increased by 34.8% due to an increase in total operating income and a decrease in Provisions for Zakat.



The total operating income increased by 13.5% primarily due to an increase in net special commission income, fair value through profit and loss, gains on disposals of FVOCI debt securities, and other income, which was offset by a decrease in fee income from banking services, and exchange income.



Total operating expenses increased by 11.8% primarily due to an increase in rent and premises-related expenses, depreciation and amortization, and provisions for credit and other losses, which was offset by a decrease in salaries and employee-related expenses, and other general and administrative expenses.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Net profit increased by 21.4% due to a decrease in total operating expenses, and Provisions for Zakat.



The total operating expenses decreased by 16.8% primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee-related expenses, depreciation and amortization, other general and administrative expenses, and provisions for credit and other losses, which was offset by an increase in rent and premises related expenses.



Total operating income decreased by 5.3% primarily due to a decrease in net special commission income, exchange income, dividend income, and fair value through profit and loss, which was offset by an increase in fee income from banking services, gains on disposals of FVOCI debt securities, and other income.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion

Reclassification of Comparison Items None