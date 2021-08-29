Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister
Khalid al-Falih was visiting Oman on Sunday to discuss
opportunities in both Gulf countries, Saudi state news agency
SPA said.
The visit follows economic talks earlier this year after
which Saudi Arabia said it was considering developing an
industrial zone in Oman, a neighbouring country with a much
smaller economy.
Sunday's visit aims "to consolidate and expand the economic
relations and mutual investments between the two brotherly
countries", SPA said.
The Saudi delegation includes officials from government
agencies and private sector representatives, it said.
Saudi Arabia is in the midst of an ambitious economic
development plan to wean the economy off oil, while Oman last
year introduced measures to boost its finances and recently
asked the International Monetary Fund for assistance to rein in
its debt.
Both countries were hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and
low oil prices last year, and are keen to attract foreign
investment as part of their reform efforts.
Oman last year was in talks with some Gulf countries for
financial help, according to a bond prospectus in October.
