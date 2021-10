Net impairment charge for expected credit losses reached to SAR 725 million for the current quarter against SAR 2,408 million in the previous period of the current year with a decrease of 69.9%.

Net impairment charge for expected credit losses reached to SAR 3,412 million for the current period against SAR 1,603 million in the similar period of the previous year with an increase of 112.9%.

EPS for the current and the previous year are calculated by dividing the net income attributable to common equity holders of the bank (adjusted for Tier 1 Sukuk costs) for the periods by the weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,954,806K (2020: 2,992,522k).

Samba group income statement results was integrated starting from 1 April 2021 and for six months as per IFRS requirements.

*Investment related income includes Income from FVIS instruments, and Gains on non-FVIS financial instruments.