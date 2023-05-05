Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The Saudi National Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1180   SA13L050IE10

THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK

(1180)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
49.20 SAR   -1.01%
09:22aSaudi National Bank : SNB reports 12% year-on-year net income growth to SAR 5.0 billion in 1Q 2023
PU
03:48aSaudi National Bank : SNB 1Q 2023 Preliminary Earnings Release
PU
05/02Credit Suisse Shareholder Saudi National Bank to Own Less than 1% UBS Stake
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saudi National Bank : SNB reports 12% year-on-year net income growth to SAR 5.0 billion in 1Q 2023

05/05/2023 | 09:22am EDT
News Content
Preliminary Earnings Release SNB reports 12% year-on-year net income growth to SAR 5.0 billion in 1Q 2023


Riyadh, 1 May 2023. Saudi National Bank (SNB) announced its preliminary financial results for 1Q 2023 ahead of reporting its audited earnings for the period ending 31 March 2023, recording 12% year-on-year net income growth. This growth was primarily the result of an 8% improvement in operating income, which was boosted by higher net special commission income from margin expansion and earning assets growth. The overall balance sheet expanded by 3% during the first quarter. The main driver was 4% growth in financing, principally from 3% growth in Retail financing derived from 4% mortgage growth, as well as 4% Wholesale financing growth. Customers' deposits rose 8% in the first quarter, driven by strong domestic CASA growth. SNB has also maintained healthy capitalization levels and a strong liquidity position.




SNB Credit Suisse Investment:

SNB's investment in Credit Suisse was SAR 5.5 billion (through a share placement on 24 November 2022 and a rights issue on 8 December 2022).

At 31 December 2022, SNB's investment in Credit Suisse had declined by approximately 20%. During the three months period ending 31 March 2023, SNB's investment in Credit Suisse had further declined by approximately 70%.

The financial impact on SNB's balance sheet was a result of the decline in the Credit Suisse investment carrying value by approximately 70% during the first quarter of 2023 (the carrying value of the Credit Suisse investment as at 31 March 2023 was SAR 1.3 billion).

The financial impact on SNB's equity was a decline of SAR 3.1 billion during the first quarter of 2023. There was no income statement impact as SNB had made an irrevocable election, as permitted by the accounting standards, to present subsequent changes in the fair value of the Credit Suisse investment through other comprehensive income.

SNB's shareholding in Credit Suisse of 9.88% will convert into a shareholding in UBS of approximately 0.5% upon completion of the merger.​

From now until the completion of the merger, we do not expect to see a material difference between the valuation of our investment in Credit Suisse and theoretical valuation of our investment in UBS as the terms of the merger have been publicly announced.

1Q 2023 Financial Results Highlights:

  • 12% net income growth to SAR 5.0 billion in 1Q 2023 on higher operating income

  • Total operating income improved by 8% to SAR 8.7 billion, driven by an increase in net special commission income from margin and balance sheet expansion; Net Special Commission Income Margin for the quarter was 3.24%

  • Operating expenses, including net impairment charge for expected credit losses for 1Q 2023 increased by 4% to SAR 2.9 billion from an increase in credit impairments, while operating expenses were stable; the cost-to-income ratio improved year-on-year

  • Total assets were SAR 976 billion, 3% higher year to date primarily on growth of financing

  • Net financing and advances up SAR 21 billion to reach SAR 566 billion, posting a 4% increase since 31 December 2022

  • Customers' deposits grew 8% to SAR 611 billion year to date, leading to an improved CASA ratio

The Bank maintained a healthy capitalization level and strong and stable liquidity position

Attachments

Disclaimer

NCB - National Commercial Bank SJSC published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 13:20:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 36 034 M 9 609 M 9 609 M
Net income 2023 20 503 M 5 467 M 5 467 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 4,30%
Capitalization 218 B 58 230 M 58 230 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 15 906
Free-Float 61,8%
Managers and Directors
Talal Ahmed Al-Khereiji Chief Executive Officer & Head-Treasury
Ahmed Ali Aldhabi Chief Financial Officer
Saeed bin Mohammed Al-Ghamdi Chairman
Omar Mohammed Hashem Group Head-Digital & Technology
Fuad Abdullah Al-Harbi Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-2.57%58 230
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.-1.36%35 270
ALINMA BANK-4.30%16 613
BANK ALBILAD-8.89%10 800
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK14.38%10 306
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.-14.99%8 280
