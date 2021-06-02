Log in
    1180   SA13L050IE10

THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK

(1180)
Saudi National Bank : Arabia's Tadawul market system breaks down, State TV says

06/02/2021 | 05:16am EDT
DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - The trading system of Saudi Arabia's Tadawul securities market has broken down, Saudi state TV reported on Wednesday, giving no further details.

The exchange in a separate statement said it suspended market activity "due to an unexpected technical issue out of the company’s control...(and) is working on rectifying the issue as soon as possible."

With a market capitalisation of nearly $2.6 trillion, Tadawul is the Arab world’s largest stock exchange.

Saudi Arabia's stock exchange has converted itself into a holding company and will be renamed Saudi Tadawul Group ahead of the listing this year, Group Chief Executive Khalid al-Hussan has said.

The group will have four subsidiaries - its bourse Saudi Exchange, securities clearing and depository businesses and technology services.

It is planning an IPO of the group later this year and hired JP Morgan, Citigroup and the securities arm of Saudi National Bank for its initial public offering.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.33% 79.76 Delayed Quote.29.35%
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK 0.75% 53.5 End-of-day quote.23.41%
Financials
Sales 2021 31 496 M 8 398 M 8 398 M
Net income 2021 14 826 M 3 953 M 3 953 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 3,99%
Capitalization 238 B 63 385 M 63 389 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,13x
Nbr of Employees 13 334
Free-Float 73,7%
Technical analysis trends THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 57,98 SAR
Last Close Price 53,20 SAR
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Faisal Omar Al-Sakkaf Chief Executive Officer
Lama Ahmed Ghazzaoui Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Saeed bin Mohammed Al-Ghamdi Chairman
Omar Mohammed Hashem Group Head-Digital & Technology
Fuad Abdullah Al-Harbi Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK23.41%63 385
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.21.05%20 742
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.11%11 242
ALINMA BANK24.35%10 708
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-1.77%9 164
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.24.04%7 106