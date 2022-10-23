Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The Saudi National Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1180   SA13L050IE10

THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK

(1180)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
65.70 SAR   +2.18%
02:00aSaudi National Bank's third-quarter profit up 18.7%
RE
10/21Emirates NBD revives equities business with Dubai IPOs
RE
10/21Emirates NBD revives equities business with Dubai IPOs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi National Bank's third-quarter profit up 18.7%

10/23/2022 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's biggest lender, said on Sunday its net profit in the third quarter rose 18.7% from the same period year before on higher operating income and lower net impairments for expected credit losses.

SNB posted net profit of 4.725 billion riyals ($1.26 billion) in the quarter, up from 3.98 billion riyals a year earlier. That was below the EFG Hermes estimate of 5.25 billion riyals.

Operating income was 8.45 billion riyals, up 7.3% from 7.88 billion riyals a year earlier.

Net impairment charges for expected credit losses were 1.52 billion riyals, less than half the 3.43 billion riyals a year prior.

"Total operating expenses including impairments were lower by 11.5% mainly due to lower staff expenses, amortisation of intangible assets, other general and administrative expenses, and net impairment charge for expected credit losses," SNB said.

Earnings per share rose to 3.02 riyals from 2.35 riyals. ($1 = 3.7580 riyals) (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.03% 0.63642 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.04% 1.12694 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.00% 0.7306 Delayed Quote.1.12%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.01% 0.137791 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.13% 13.2 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.01% 0.98383 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.01% 12.7128 Delayed Quote.9.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.01% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.28% 0.6739 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.98% 0.57458 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.01% 0.016235 Delayed Quote.34.23%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.21% 0.7032 Delayed Quote.4.25%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.02% 0.089085 Delayed Quote.-11.15%
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK 2.18% 65.7 End-of-day quote.2.02%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.01% 0.9978 Delayed Quote.10.17%
All news about THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK
02:00aSaudi National Bank's third-quarter profit up 18.7%
RE
10/21Emirates NBD revives equities business with Dubai IPOs
RE
10/21Emirates NBD revives equities business with Dubai IPOs
RE
09/06Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co aims to raise around $800 mln via domestic sukuk - CEO
RE
09/05The Saudi National Bank Appoints Huda Mohammed Bin Ghoson as Member of the Board of Dir..
CI
08/28Saudi pilgrimage complex developer converts $1.4 billion debt to equity
RE
08/01Americana adds HSBC to list of banks for Gulf dual listing -sources
RE
08/01Fast-Food Franchisee Americana Taps HSBC to Advise on Potential Gulf IPO
MT
08/01Americana adds HSBC to list of banks for Gulf dual listing -sources
RE
08/01The Saudi National Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 190 M 9 096 M 9 096 M
Net income 2022 17 979 M 4 783 M 4 783 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 292 B 77 578 M 77 578 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,33x
Nbr of Employees 16 113
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK
Duration : Period :
The Saudi National Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 65,70 SAR
Average target price 81,24 SAR
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Saeed bin Mohammed Al-Ghamdi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ahmed Ali Aldhabi Chief Financial Officer
Ammar bin Abdulwahid Al khodairi Chairman
Omar Mohammed Hashem Group Head-Digital & Technology
Fuad Abdullah Al-Harbi Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK2.02%77 578
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.7.22%34 555
ALINMA BANK53.38%19 555
BANK ALBILAD53.90%14 234
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-11.42%10 499
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.7.39%9 727