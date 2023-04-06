Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCAM   GB0007873697

THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.

(SCAM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-04-06 am EDT
510.00 GBX   +1.39%
12:46pTungsten offer oversubscribed, Seraphine bid closed
AN
12:44pScottish American Investment P L C : Articles of Association adopted 6 April 2023
PU
12:14pScottish American Investment P L C : Company AGM Proxy Results 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scottish American Investment P L C : Articles of Association adopted 6 April 2023

04/06/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S045 01EH5534525.2

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

of

THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY

PLC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

(as adopted by special resolution passed on 6 April 2023)

Edinburgh

S045 01EH5534525.2

CONTENTS

PRELIMINARY

1

1.

Exclusion of Table A

1

2.

Liability of members

1

3.

Unrestricted objects

1

4.

Definitions

1

5.

Form of resolution

7

6.

Company Name

7

SHARE CAPITAL

8

7.

Rights attached to shares

8

8.

Redeemable shares

8

9.

Variation of rights

8

10.

Pari passu issues

9

11.

Renunciation

9

12.

Shares not to be allotted at a discount

9

13.

Financial Assistance

9

14.

Payment of commission

9

15.

Interests not recognised

9

16.

Recognition of trusts

10

17.

Suspension of rights where non-disclosure of interest

10

18.

Uncertificated shares

12

19.

Right to share certificates

13

20.

Replacement of share certificates

14

21.

Execution of share certificates

14

22.

Delivery of certificate to broker or agent

14

LIEN

...............................................................................................................................................

15

23.

Company's lien on shares not fully paid

15

24.

Enforcing lien by sale

15

25.

Giving effect to a sale

15

26.

Application of proceeds of sale

15

CALLS ON SHARES

16

27.

Calls

16

28.

Payment on calls

16

29.

Liability of joint holders

16

30.

Interest due on non-payment

16

31.

Sums due on allotment treated as calls

16

32.

Power to differentiate

17

33.

Payment of calls in advance

17

FORFEITURE AND SURRENDER OF SHARES

17

34.

Notice to pay unpaid calls and forfeiture

17

35.

Notice of forfeiture

17

36.

Forfeited shares to be the property of the Company

18

37.

Board may annul forfeiture

18

38.

Forfeiture not to extinguish liability to pay

19

39.

Statutory declaration as to forfeiture

19

TRANSFER OF SHARES

19

40.

Transfer

19

41.

Rights to decline registration of partly paid shares

20

42.

Other rights to decline registration

20

43.

Notice of refusal

20

44.

No fee for registration

21

45.

Registration of transfers may be suspended

21

46.

Untraced shareholders

21

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES

22

47.

Transmission on death

22

48.

Entry of transmission in register

23

49.

Election of person entitled by transmission

23

50.

Rights of person entitled by transmission

23

ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL

23

51.

Fractions

23

52.

Reduction of capital

24

GENERAL MEETINGS

24

53.

General meetings

24

54.

Annual general meetings

24

55.

Convening of general meetings

24

56.

Electronic Meetings

24

57.

Separate general meetings

25

58.

Shareholders' resolutions

26

SATELLITE MEETINGS

26

59.

General meetings at more than one physical location

26

60.

Deemed location of meeting

27

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS

27

61.

Length of notice

27

62.

Omission or non-receiptof notice

28

63.

Postponement of general meetings

28

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS

29

64.

Quorum

29

65.

Chairman of general meeting

29

66.

Entitlement to attend and speak

29

67. Accommodation of members, security arrangements and orderly

conduct

29

68.

Adjournments

30

AMENDMENTS

31

69.

Amendments to resolutions

31

70.

Amendments ruled out of order

32

VOTING

32

71.

Suspension of rights

32

72.

Votes of members

32

73.

Method of voting

33

74.

Procedure if poll demanded

34

75.

When poll to be taken

34

76.

Continuance of other business after poll demand

34

77.

Votes on a poll

34

78.

Votes of joint holders

35

79.

Voting on behalf of incapable member

35

80.

No right to vote where sums overdue on shares

35

81.

Objections or errors in voting

35

PROXIES

36

82.

Execution of proxies

36

83.

Delivery of proxies

36

84.

Maximum validity of proxy

37

85.

Form of proxy

38

86.

Cancellation of proxy's authority

38

CORPORATIONS ACTING BY REPRESENTATIVES

39

87.

Representatives of corporations

39

APPOINTMENT, RETIREMENT AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS

39

88.

Number of directors

39

89.

Directors' shareholding qualification

39

90.

Power of the Company to appoint directors

39

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 16:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.
12:46pTungsten offer oversubscribed, Seraphine bid closed
AN
12:44pScottish American Investment P L C : Articles of Association adopted 6 April 2023
PU
12:14pScottish American Investment P L C : Company AGM Proxy Results 2023
PU
04/04Scottish American Investment P L C : SAINTS Valuation - 28 February 2023
PU
03/03Scottish American Investment P L C : Annual Report and Financial Statements 31 December 20..
PU
03/03Scottish American Investment P L C : Company Annual Report - including the Notice of AGM -..
PU
03/03Scottish American Investment P L C : SAINTS Proposed New Articles of Association for 6 Apr..
PU
03/02THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C. : F..
FA
03/01Scottish American Investment P L C : SAINTS Valuation - 31 January 2023
PU
02/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 -50,0 M -62,4 M -62,4 M
Net income 2022 -65,6 M -81,8 M -81,8 M
Net Debt 2022 90,5 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,6x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 889 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,63x
EV / Sales 2022 -19,7x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Macpherson Chairman
Bronwyn Nanette Curtis Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathryn Elizabeth Lamont Independent Non-Executive Director
Dame Mariot Leslie Independent Non-Executive Director
Christine Ann Montgomery Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.-0.98%1 108
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC5.07%4 615
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-8.78%327
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP16.22%50
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer