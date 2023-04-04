Advanced search
    SCAM   GB0007873697

THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.

(SCAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:02:57 2023-04-04 am EDT
505.00 GBX    0.00%
Scottish American Investment P L C : SAINTS Valuation - 28 February 2023

04/04/2023 | 05:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

01

Valuation as at 28 February 2023

Asset Name

ISIN Number

Holding

Market Value

% Total Assets

(GBP)

Listed Equities

Admiral Group

GB00B02J6398

611,952

13,469,064

1.4

AJ Gallagher & Co

US3635761097

85,971

13,303,438

1.4

Albemarle

US0126531013

87,560

18,400,148

1.9

Amadeus IT Group SA

ES0109067019

165,489

8,596,643

0.9

Analog Devices

US0326541051

146,414

22,180,091

2.3

ANTA Sports Products

KYG040111059

1,717,260

18,685,119

1.9

Apple

US0378331005

171,532

20,883,081

2.1

Assura Group

GB00BVGBWW93

5,106,403

2,614,478

0.3

Atlas Copco A

SE0017486889

1,992,363

19,719,507

2.0

AVI

ZAE000049433

1,947,253

6,669,887

0.7

B3 S.A.

BRB3SAACNOR6

6,065,300

10,114,511

1.0

BBGI

LU0686550053

1,710,376

2,616,875

0.3

Carsales.com

AU000000CAR3

1,300,393

16,427,847

1.7

Cisco Systems

US17275R1023

272,575

10,894,895

1.1

Coca Cola

US1912161007

390,226

19,175,273

2.0

Cognex Corp

US1924221039

212,200

8,306,412

0.9

Cullen/Frost Bankers

US2298991090

93,999

10,233,402

1.0

Deutsche Boerse

DE0005810055

145,769

21,063,113

2.2

Dolby Laboratories

US25659T1079

127,389

8,656,749

0.9

Edenred

FR0010908533

335,589

15,668,953

1.6

Experian

GB00B19NLV48

606,367

17,008,594

1.7

Fastenal

US3119001044

650,205

27,680,639

2.8

Fevertree Drinks

GB00BRJ9BJ26

549,519

5,846,882

0.6

Greencoat UK Wind

GB00B8SC6K54

6,815,493

10,570,830

1.1

GSK PLC

GB00BN7SWP63

362,407

5,164,300

0.5

Hargreaves Lansdown

GB00B1VZ0M25

562,264

4,663,418

0.5

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing

HK0388045442

289,500

9,583,995

1.0

Intuit

US4612021034

35,730

12,012,705

1.2

Jiangsu Expressway Co 'H'

CNE1000003J5

4,172,000

3,292,644

0.3

Kering

FR0000121485

20,926

10,171,992

1.0

Kuehne & Nagel

CH0025238863

44,384

9,422,848

1.0

L'Oreal

FR0000120321

39,376

12,935,044

1.3

Man Wah Holdings Ltd

BMG5800U1071

11,934,800

10,059,744

1.0

McDonald's

US5801351017

61,464

13,391,958

1.4

Medtronic

IE00BTN1Y115

129,734

8,869,684

0.9

Microsoft

US5949181045

131,026

26,990,934

2.8

Midea Group 'A' - Stock Connect

CNE100001QQ5

1,354,016

8,454,995

0.9

Nestle

CH0038863350

194,187

18,154,012

1.9

NetEase HK Line

KYG6427A1022

721,100

9,189,226

0.9

Novo Nordisk

DK0060534915

339,301

39,895,213

4.1

Partners Group

CH0024608827

21,764

17,139,606

1.8

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

02

Pepsico

US7134481081

178,601

25,595,567

2.6

Pernod Ricard SA

FR0000120693

49,801

8,622,634

0.9

Procter & Gamble

US7427181091

234,752

26,660,102

2.7

Rio Tinto

GB0007188757

166,017

9,481,231

1.0

Roche

CH0012032048

90,238

21,611,154

2.2

SAP

DE0007164600

87,029

8,192,489

0.8

Schneider Electric SE

FR0000121972

149,999

19,985,851

2.0

Silicon Motion Technology ADR

US82706C1080

80,234

4,450,928

0.5

Sonic Healthcare

AU000000SHL7

1,195,026

21,440,309

2.2

Starbucks Corp

US8552441094

125,893

10,615,089

1.1

T. Rowe Price

US74144T1088

81,252

7,532,245

0.8

TCI Co

TW0008436007

1,438,000

8,283,882

0.8

Terna

IT0003242622

918,324

5,718,056

0.6

TSMC

TW0002330008

1,875,000

25,973,964

2.7

United Overseas Bank

SG1M31001969

706,200

12,964,874

1.3

UPS

US9113121068

173,435

26,107,293

2.7

USS Co

JP3944130008

531,400

7,118,258

0.7

Valmet Oyj

FI4000074984

356,016

9,727,247

1.0

Want Want China

KYG9431R1039

12,580,000

6,539,535

0.7

Watsco Inc

US9426222009

114,120

28,722,062

2.9

Wolters Kluwer NV

NL0000395903

172,894

16,576,802

1.7

Total Listed Equities

860,098,321

88.1

Listed Fixed Interest

Brazil 7.125% 20/01/2037 (USD)

US105756BK57

2,188,000

1,901,298

0.2

Brazil CPI Linked 6% 15/05/2045

BRSTNCNTB0A6

7,970

4,825,657

0.5

Catalent 5% 2027

US14879EAE86

4,111,000

3,273,010

0.3

Dominican Republic 5.875% 30/01/2060 (USD)

USP3579ECG00

2,715,000

1,680,371

0.2

Dominican Republic 9.75% 05/06/2026

USP3579ECD78

54,450,000

790,135

0.1

First Quantum Minerals 6.875% 2026 (144A)

US335934AR67

2,463,000

1,940,992

0.2

First Quantum Minerals L 7.5% 2025

US335934AL97

2,389,000

1,915,107

0.2

Indonesia 7.375% 15/05/2048

IDG000012501

38,402,000,00

2,132,634

0.2

Indonesia 9% 15/03/2029

IDG000011107

56,164,000,00

3,396,778

0.3

Ivory Coast 6.625% 2048 (EUR)

XS1796266754

2,063,000

1,255,276

0.1

MercadoLibre 3.125% 2031

US58733RAF91

1,462,000

925,104

0.1

Mexico 5.75% 12/10/2110 (USD)

US91086QAZ19

2,268,000

1,648,697

0.2

Mexico IL 4% 15/11/2040

MX0SGO000098

90,007

2,957,286

0.3

Netflix 5.375% 2029

US64110LAU08

7,114,000

5,782,819

0.6

PaymentSense 8% 2025

XS2010029408

2,900,000

2,661,617

0.3

Peru 6.15% 12/08/2032

PEP01000C5E9

10,000

1,903,323

0.2

Tesco 6.15% 2037

US881575AC87

3,728,000

2,960,013

0.3

Total Listed Fixed Interest

41,950,117

4.3

Property

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

03

Comet Way, Southend-on-Sea

N/A

1

9,400,000

1.0

Heron Gate, Taunton

N/A

1

4,400,000

0.5

Kenilworth Spring

N/A

1

5,000,000

0.5

Normandy Lane, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

N/A

1

6,500,000

0.7

Parc Cybi, Holyhead

N/A

1

6,900,000

0.7

Pound Hill, Crawley

N/A

1

3,300,000

0.3

Romney Sands, Kent

N/A

1

19,250,000

2.0

The Bull, Sevenoaks

N/A

1

1,750,000

0.2

The George Inn, Earley

N/A

1

2,700,000

0.3

The Parade, Pagham

N/A

1

1,150,000

0.1

The William Morgan, High Street, Prestatyn

N/A

1

1,100,000

0.1

Vale Street, Denbigh

N/A

1

5,300,000

0.5

Total Property

66,750,000

6.9

Total Net Liquid Assets

7,142,059

0.7

Total Assets

975,940,497

100.0

Additional information on asset allocation, including effective exposures to markets after taking into account the exposure of derivative positions, is included within the Company's monthly factsheet.

Disclaimer

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 09:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 -50,0 M -62,0 M -62,0 M
Net income 2022 -65,6 M -81,2 M -81,2 M
Net Debt 2022 90,5 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,6x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 893 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,63x
EV / Sales 2022 -19,7x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 93,8%
