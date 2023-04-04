Scottish American Investment P L C : SAINTS Valuation - 28 February 2023
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
01
Valuation as at 28 February 2023
Asset Name
ISIN Number
Holding
Market Value
% Total Assets
(GBP)
Listed Equities
Admiral Group
GB00B02J6398
611,952
13,469,064
1.4
AJ Gallagher & Co
US3635761097
85,971
13,303,438
1.4
Albemarle
US0126531013
87,560
18,400,148
1.9
Amadeus IT Group SA
ES0109067019
165,489
8,596,643
0.9
Analog Devices
US0326541051
146,414
22,180,091
2.3
ANTA Sports Products
KYG040111059
1,717,260
18,685,119
1.9
Apple
US0378331005
171,532
20,883,081
2.1
Assura Group
GB00BVGBWW93
5,106,403
2,614,478
0.3
Atlas Copco A
SE0017486889
1,992,363
19,719,507
2.0
AVI
ZAE000049433
1,947,253
6,669,887
0.7
B3 S.A.
BRB3SAACNOR6
6,065,300
10,114,511
1.0
BBGI
LU0686550053
1,710,376
2,616,875
0.3
Carsales.com
AU000000CAR3
1,300,393
16,427,847
1.7
Cisco Systems
US17275R1023
272,575
10,894,895
1.1
Coca Cola
US1912161007
390,226
19,175,273
2.0
Cognex Corp
US1924221039
212,200
8,306,412
0.9
Cullen/Frost Bankers
US2298991090
93,999
10,233,402
1.0
Deutsche Boerse
DE0005810055
145,769
21,063,113
2.2
Dolby Laboratories
US25659T1079
127,389
8,656,749
0.9
Edenred
FR0010908533
335,589
15,668,953
1.6
Experian
GB00B19NLV48
606,367
17,008,594
1.7
Fastenal
US3119001044
650,205
27,680,639
2.8
Fevertree Drinks
GB00BRJ9BJ26
549,519
5,846,882
0.6
Greencoat UK Wind
GB00B8SC6K54
6,815,493
10,570,830
1.1
GSK PLC
GB00BN7SWP63
362,407
5,164,300
0.5
Hargreaves Lansdown
GB00B1VZ0M25
562,264
4,663,418
0.5
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
HK0388045442
289,500
9,583,995
1.0
Intuit
US4612021034
35,730
12,012,705
1.2
Jiangsu Expressway Co 'H'
CNE1000003J5
4,172,000
3,292,644
0.3
Kering
FR0000121485
20,926
10,171,992
1.0
Kuehne & Nagel
CH0025238863
44,384
9,422,848
1.0
L'Oreal
FR0000120321
39,376
12,935,044
1.3
Man Wah Holdings Ltd
BMG5800U1071
11,934,800
10,059,744
1.0
McDonald's
US5801351017
61,464
13,391,958
1.4
Medtronic
IE00BTN1Y115
129,734
8,869,684
0.9
Microsoft
US5949181045
131,026
26,990,934
2.8
Midea Group 'A' - Stock Connect
CNE100001QQ5
1,354,016
8,454,995
0.9
Nestle
CH0038863350
194,187
18,154,012
1.9
NetEase HK Line
KYG6427A1022
721,100
9,189,226
0.9
Novo Nordisk
DK0060534915
339,301
39,895,213
4.1
Partners Group
CH0024608827
21,764
17,139,606
1.8
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
02
Pepsico
US7134481081
178,601
25,595,567
2.6
Pernod Ricard SA
FR0000120693
49,801
8,622,634
0.9
Procter & Gamble
US7427181091
234,752
26,660,102
2.7
Rio Tinto
GB0007188757
166,017
9,481,231
1.0
Roche
CH0012032048
90,238
21,611,154
2.2
SAP
DE0007164600
87,029
8,192,489
0.8
Schneider Electric SE
FR0000121972
149,999
19,985,851
2.0
Silicon Motion Technology ADR
US82706C1080
80,234
4,450,928
0.5
Sonic Healthcare
AU000000SHL7
1,195,026
21,440,309
2.2
Starbucks Corp
US8552441094
125,893
10,615,089
1.1
T. Rowe Price
US74144T1088
81,252
7,532,245
0.8
TCI Co
TW0008436007
1,438,000
8,283,882
0.8
Terna
IT0003242622
918,324
5,718,056
0.6
TSMC
TW0002330008
1,875,000
25,973,964
2.7
United Overseas Bank
SG1M31001969
706,200
12,964,874
1.3
UPS
US9113121068
173,435
26,107,293
2.7
USS Co
JP3944130008
531,400
7,118,258
0.7
Valmet Oyj
FI4000074984
356,016
9,727,247
1.0
Want Want China
KYG9431R1039
12,580,000
6,539,535
0.7
Watsco Inc
US9426222009
114,120
28,722,062
2.9
Wolters Kluwer NV
NL0000395903
172,894
16,576,802
1.7
Total Listed Equities
860,098,321
88.1
Listed Fixed Interest
Brazil 7.125% 20/01/2037 (USD)
US105756BK57
2,188,000
1,901,298
0.2
Brazil CPI Linked 6% 15/05/2045
BRSTNCNTB0A6
7,970
4,825,657
0.5
Catalent 5% 2027
US14879EAE86
4,111,000
3,273,010
0.3
Dominican Republic 5.875% 30/01/2060 (USD)
USP3579ECG00
2,715,000
1,680,371
0.2
Dominican Republic 9.75% 05/06/2026
USP3579ECD78
54,450,000
790,135
0.1
First Quantum Minerals 6.875% 2026 (144A)
US335934AR67
2,463,000
1,940,992
0.2
First Quantum Minerals L 7.5% 2025
US335934AL97
2,389,000
1,915,107
0.2
Indonesia 7.375% 15/05/2048
IDG000012501
38,402,000,00
2,132,634
0.2
Indonesia 9% 15/03/2029
IDG000011107
56,164,000,00
3,396,778
0.3
Ivory Coast 6.625% 2048 (EUR)
XS1796266754
2,063,000
1,255,276
0.1
MercadoLibre 3.125% 2031
US58733RAF91
1,462,000
925,104
0.1
Mexico 5.75% 12/10/2110 (USD)
US91086QAZ19
2,268,000
1,648,697
0.2
Mexico IL 4% 15/11/2040
MX0SGO000098
90,007
2,957,286
0.3
Netflix 5.375% 2029
US64110LAU08
7,114,000
5,782,819
0.6
PaymentSense 8% 2025
XS2010029408
2,900,000
2,661,617
0.3
Peru 6.15% 12/08/2032
PEP01000C5E9
10,000
1,903,323
0.2
Tesco 6.15% 2037
US881575AC87
3,728,000
2,960,013
0.3
Total Listed Fixed Interest
41,950,117
4.3
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
03
Comet Way, Southend-on-Sea
N/A
1
9,400,000
1.0
Heron Gate, Taunton
N/A
1
4,400,000
0.5
Kenilworth Spring
N/A
1
5,000,000
0.5
Normandy Lane, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
N/A
1
6,500,000
0.7
Parc Cybi, Holyhead
N/A
1
6,900,000
0.7
Pound Hill, Crawley
N/A
1
3,300,000
0.3
Romney Sands, Kent
N/A
1
19,250,000
2.0
The Bull, Sevenoaks
N/A
1
1,750,000
0.2
The George Inn, Earley
N/A
1
2,700,000
0.3
The Parade, Pagham
N/A
1
1,150,000
0.1
The William Morgan, High Street, Prestatyn
N/A
1
1,100,000
0.1
Vale Street, Denbigh
N/A
1
5,300,000
0.5
Total Property
66,750,000
6.9
Total Net Liquid Assets
7,142,059
0.7
Total Assets
975,940,497
100.0
Additional information on asset allocation, including effective exposures to markets after taking into account the exposure of derivative positions, is included within the Company's monthly factsheet.
