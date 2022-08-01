Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCAM   GB0007873697

THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.

(SCAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:53 2022-08-01 am EDT
501.25 GBX   -0.55%
05:24aSCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT P L C : SAINTS Valuation - 30 June 2022
PU
07/28The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. Declares Second Interim Dividend, Payable on 20 September 2022
CI
05/26THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scottish American Investment P L C : SAINTS Valuation - 30 June 2022

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

01

Valuation as at 30 June 2022

Asset Name

ISIN Number

Holding

Market Value

% Total Assets

(GBP)

Equities

Admiral Group

GB00B02J6398

579,704

13,008,558

1.4

AJ Gallagher & Co

US3635761097

80,715

10,840,647

1.2

Albemarle

US0126531013

112,077

19,285,974

2.1

Amadeus IT Group SA

ES0109067019

95,249

4,353,912

0.5

Analog Devices

US0326541051

130,810

15,730,160

1.7

ANTA Sports Products

KYG040111059

1,664,460

16,837,162

1.8

Apple

US0378331005

156,759

17,652,732

1.9

Assura Group

GB00BVGBWW93

4,769,461

3,119,227

0.3

Atlas Copco A

SE0017486889

1,443,188

11,099,082

1.2

AVI

ZAE000049433

1,847,195

6,101,688

0.7

B3 S.A.

BRB3SAACNOR6

5,941,300

10,253,137

1.1

BBGI

LU0686550053

1,710,376

2,712,656

0.3

Carsales.com

AU000000CAR3

1,279,387

13,322,345

1.4

CH Robinson

US12541W2098

165,385

13,800,581

1.5

Cisco Systems

US17275R1023

247,943

8,707,455

0.9

Coca Cola

US1912161007

364,003

18,864,794

2.0

Cullen/Frost Bankers

US2298991090

89,555

8,587,163

0.9

Deutsche Boerse

DE0005810055

139,348

19,127,137

2.1

Dolby Laboratories

US25659T1079

117,433

6,910,895

0.7

Edenred

FR0010908533

324,418

12,550,549

1.4

Experian

GB00B19NLV48

556,839

13,397,546

1.4

Fastenal

US3119001044

614,046

25,240,377

2.7

Fevertree Drinks

GB00BRJ9BJ26

515,695

6,291,479

0.7

Glaxosmithkline

GB0009252882

453,009

7,997,421

0.9

Greencoat UK Wind

GB00B8SC6K54

6,168,863

9,469,205

1.0

Hargreaves Lansdown

GB00B1VZ0M25

562,264

4,428,391

0.5

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing

HK0388045442

278,700

11,288,670

1.2

Intuit

US4612021034

24,425

7,752,165

0.8

Jiangsu Expressway Co 'H'

CNE1000003J5

4,172,000

3,458,517

0.4

Kering

FR0000121485

19,380

8,173,917

0.9

Kuehne & Nagel

CH0025238863

49,559

9,633,453

1.0

Línea Directa Aseguradora

ES0105546008

6,047,093

6,548,653

0.7

L'Oreal

FR0000120321

29,569

8,371,923

0.9

Man Wah Holdings Ltd

BMG5800U1071

11,934,800

10,620,122

1.1

McDonald's

US5801351017

68,419

13,910,277

1.5

Medtronic

IE00BTN1Y115

115,031

8,509,519

0.9

Microsoft

US5949181045

120,535

25,493,532

2.8

Midea Group 'A' - Stock Connect

CNE100001QQ5

1,354,016

10,056,149

1.1

National Instruments Corp

US6365181022

378,865

9,733,285

1.1

Nestle

CH0038863350

212,142

20,330,161

2.2

NetEase HK Line

KYG6427A1022

721,100

10,896,235

1.2

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

02

Novo Nordisk

DK0060534915

354,211

32,240,139

3.5

Partners Group

CH0024608827

20,956

15,504,538

1.7

Pepsico

US7134481081

165,930

22,770,714

2.5

Pernod Ricard SA

FR0000120693

34,567

5,214,881

0.6

Procter & Gamble

US7427181091

219,329

26,011,739

2.8

Rio Tinto

GB0007188757

166,017

8,162,226

0.9

Roche

CH0012032048

85,739

23,487,611

2.5

SAP

DE0007164600

87,029

6,496,178

0.7

Schneider Electric SE

FR0000121972

143,621

13,955,958

1.5

Silicon Motion Technology ADR

US82706C1080

188,135

12,969,379

1.4

Sonic Healthcare

AU000000SHL7

1,129,714

21,115,970

2.3

Starbucks Corp

US8552441094

117,083

7,367,519

0.8

T. Rowe Price

US74144T1088

74,748

6,992,565

0.8

TCI Co

TW0008436007

1,283,000

5,471,693

0.6

Terna

IT0003242622

918,324

5,908,452

0.6

TSMC

TW0002330008

1,782,000

23,490,322

2.5

United Overseas Bank

SG1M31001969

676,400

10,505,281

1.1

UPS

US9113121068

195,796

29,450,414

3.2

USS Co

JP3944130008

506,800

7,215,466

0.8

Valmet Oyj

FI4000074984

305,433

6,152,569

0.7

Want Want China

KYG9431R1039

11,652,000

8,326,569

0.9

Watsco Inc

US9426222009

104,045

20,454,316

2.2

Wolters Kluwer NV

NL0000395903

170,101

13,547,751

1.5

Total Equities

797,279,101

86.1

Fixed Interest

Brazil 7.125% 20/01/2037 (USD)

US105756BK57

2,188,000

1,789,199

0.2

Brazil CPI Linked 6% 15/05/2045

BRSTNCNTB0A6

7,970

4,960,053

0.5

Catalent 5% 2027

US14879EAE86

4,111,000

3,174,456

0.3

Dominican Republic 5.875% 30/01/2060 (USD)

USP3579ECG00

2,715,000

1,523,131

0.2

Dominican Republic 8.9% 15/02/2023

USP3579EBZ99

127,400,000

1,904,194

0.2

Dominican Republic 9.75% 05/06/2026

USP3579ECD78

54,450,000

798,254

0.1

First Quantum Minerals L 7.5% 2025

US335934AL97

2,389,000

1,859,865

0.2

Indonesia 7.375% 15/05/2048

IDG000012501 38,402,000,00

2,074,580

0.2

0

Indonesia 9% 15/03/2029

IDG000011107 40,245,000,00

2,446,874

0.3

0

Ivory Coast 6.625% 2048 (EUR)

XS1796266754

2,063,000

1,183,723

0.1

Mexico 5.75% 12/10/2110 (USD)

US91086QAZ19

2,268,000

1,541,484

0.2

Mexico IL 4% 15/11/2040

MX0SGO000098

90,007

2,675,539

0.3

Netflix 5.375% 2029

US64110LAU08

7,114,000

5,545,624

0.6

PaymentSense 8% 2025

XS2010029408

2,900,000

2,837,650

0.3

Peru 6.15% 12/08/2032

PEP01000C5E9

10,000

1,913,921

0.2

Tesco 6.15% 2037

US881575AC87

3,728,000

3,183,152

0.3

Total Fixed Interest

39,411,699

4.3

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

03

Property

Comet Way, Southend-on-Sea

11,550,000

1.2

Heron Gate, Taunton

4,650,000

0.5

Kenilworth Spring

5,850,000

0.6

Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes

3,350,000

0.4

Normandy Lane, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

7,850,000

0.8

Parc Cybi, Holyhead

7,850,000

0.8

Pound Hill, Crawley

3,800,000

0.4

Romney Sands, Kent

20,000,000

2.2

The Bull, Sevenoaks

1,850,000

0.2

The Fiddler, Market Street, Cleethorpes

750,000

0.1

The George Inn, Earley

2,900,000

0.3

The Parade, Pagham

1,350,000

0.1

The Red Lion, Castle Street, Luton

2,700,000

0.3

The William Morgan, High Street, Prestatyn

1,150,000

0.1

Vale Street, Denbigh

6,100,000

0.7

Total Property

81,700,000

8.8

Net Liquid Assets

7,863,389

0.8

Total Net Liquid Assets

7,863,389

0.8

Assets

926,254,189

100.0

Total Assets

926,254,189

100.0

Additional information on asset allocation, including effective exposures to markets after taking into account the exposure of derivative positions, is included within the Company's monthly factsheet.

Disclaimer

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.
05:24aSCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT P L C : SAINTS Valuation - 30 June 2022
PU
07/28The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. Declares Second Interim Dividend, Payab..
CI
05/26THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COM : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/19The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. Declares First Interim Dividend in Resp..
CI
04/05The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. Announces Board Changes
CI
04/01SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT P L C : SAINTS Valuation - 28 February 2022
PU
03/25The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. Appoints Christine Montgomery as Non-Ex..
CI
03/03THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COM : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/01SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT P L C : Company Annual Report - including the Notice of AGM -..
PU
02/11SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT P L C : Company Annual Results RNS Announcement - December 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 156 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2021 157 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2021 83,9 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,88x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 889 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,54x
EV / Sales 2021 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Macpherson Chairman
Bronwyn Nanette Curtis Independent Non-Executive Director
Karyn Elizabeth Lamont Independent Non-Executive Director
Dame Mariot Leslie Independent Non-Executive Director
Christine Ann Montgomery Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.-6.84%1 081
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC9.53%4 343
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-11.68%1 627
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-18.82%64