Scottish American Investment P L C : SAINTS Valuation - 30 June 2022
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
01
Valuation as at 30 June 2022
Asset Name
ISIN Number
Holding
Market Value
% Total Assets
(GBP)
Equities
Admiral Group
GB00B02J6398
579,704
13,008,558
1.4
AJ Gallagher & Co
US3635761097
80,715
10,840,647
1.2
Albemarle
US0126531013
112,077
19,285,974
2.1
Amadeus IT Group SA
ES0109067019
95,249
4,353,912
0.5
Analog Devices
US0326541051
130,810
15,730,160
1.7
ANTA Sports Products
KYG040111059
1,664,460
16,837,162
1.8
Apple
US0378331005
156,759
17,652,732
1.9
Assura Group
GB00BVGBWW93
4,769,461
3,119,227
0.3
Atlas Copco A
SE0017486889
1,443,188
11,099,082
1.2
AVI
ZAE000049433
1,847,195
6,101,688
0.7
B3 S.A.
BRB3SAACNOR6
5,941,300
10,253,137
1.1
BBGI
LU0686550053
1,710,376
2,712,656
0.3
Carsales.com
AU000000CAR3
1,279,387
13,322,345
1.4
CH Robinson
US12541W2098
165,385
13,800,581
1.5
Cisco Systems
US17275R1023
247,943
8,707,455
0.9
Coca Cola
US1912161007
364,003
18,864,794
2.0
Cullen/Frost Bankers
US2298991090
89,555
8,587,163
0.9
Deutsche Boerse
DE0005810055
139,348
19,127,137
2.1
Dolby Laboratories
US25659T1079
117,433
6,910,895
0.7
Edenred
FR0010908533
324,418
12,550,549
1.4
Experian
GB00B19NLV48
556,839
13,397,546
1.4
Fastenal
US3119001044
614,046
25,240,377
2.7
Fevertree Drinks
GB00BRJ9BJ26
515,695
6,291,479
0.7
Glaxosmithkline
GB0009252882
453,009
7,997,421
0.9
Greencoat UK Wind
GB00B8SC6K54
6,168,863
9,469,205
1.0
Hargreaves Lansdown
GB00B1VZ0M25
562,264
4,428,391
0.5
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
HK0388045442
278,700
11,288,670
1.2
Intuit
US4612021034
24,425
7,752,165
0.8
Jiangsu Expressway Co 'H'
CNE1000003J5
4,172,000
3,458,517
0.4
Kering
FR0000121485
19,380
8,173,917
0.9
Kuehne & Nagel
CH0025238863
49,559
9,633,453
1.0
Línea Directa Aseguradora
ES0105546008
6,047,093
6,548,653
0.7
L'Oreal
FR0000120321
29,569
8,371,923
0.9
Man Wah Holdings Ltd
BMG5800U1071
11,934,800
10,620,122
1.1
McDonald's
US5801351017
68,419
13,910,277
1.5
Medtronic
IE00BTN1Y115
115,031
8,509,519
0.9
Microsoft
US5949181045
120,535
25,493,532
2.8
Midea Group 'A' - Stock Connect
CNE100001QQ5
1,354,016
10,056,149
1.1
National Instruments Corp
US6365181022
378,865
9,733,285
1.1
Nestle
CH0038863350
212,142
20,330,161
2.2
NetEase HK Line
KYG6427A1022
721,100
10,896,235
1.2
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
02
Novo Nordisk
DK0060534915
354,211
32,240,139
3.5
Partners Group
CH0024608827
20,956
15,504,538
1.7
Pepsico
US7134481081
165,930
22,770,714
2.5
Pernod Ricard SA
FR0000120693
34,567
5,214,881
0.6
Procter & Gamble
US7427181091
219,329
26,011,739
2.8
Rio Tinto
GB0007188757
166,017
8,162,226
0.9
Roche
CH0012032048
85,739
23,487,611
2.5
SAP
DE0007164600
87,029
6,496,178
0.7
Schneider Electric SE
FR0000121972
143,621
13,955,958
1.5
Silicon Motion Technology ADR
US82706C1080
188,135
12,969,379
1.4
Sonic Healthcare
AU000000SHL7
1,129,714
21,115,970
2.3
Starbucks Corp
US8552441094
117,083
7,367,519
0.8
T. Rowe Price
US74144T1088
74,748
6,992,565
0.8
TCI Co
TW0008436007
1,283,000
5,471,693
0.6
Terna
IT0003242622
918,324
5,908,452
0.6
TSMC
TW0002330008
1,782,000
23,490,322
2.5
United Overseas Bank
SG1M31001969
676,400
10,505,281
1.1
UPS
US9113121068
195,796
29,450,414
3.2
USS Co
JP3944130008
506,800
7,215,466
0.8
Valmet Oyj
FI4000074984
305,433
6,152,569
0.7
Want Want China
KYG9431R1039
11,652,000
8,326,569
0.9
Watsco Inc
US9426222009
104,045
20,454,316
2.2
Wolters Kluwer NV
NL0000395903
170,101
13,547,751
1.5
Total Equities
797,279,101
86.1
Fixed Interest
Brazil 7.125% 20/01/2037 (USD)
US105756BK57
2,188,000
1,789,199
0.2
Brazil CPI Linked 6% 15/05/2045
BRSTNCNTB0A6
7,970
4,960,053
0.5
Catalent 5% 2027
US14879EAE86
4,111,000
3,174,456
0.3
Dominican Republic 5.875% 30/01/2060 (USD)
USP3579ECG00
2,715,000
1,523,131
0.2
Dominican Republic 8.9% 15/02/2023
USP3579EBZ99
127,400,000
1,904,194
0.2
Dominican Republic 9.75% 05/06/2026
USP3579ECD78
54,450,000
798,254
0.1
First Quantum Minerals L 7.5% 2025
US335934AL97
2,389,000
1,859,865
0.2
Indonesia 7.375% 15/05/2048
IDG000012501 38,402,000,00
2,074,580
0.2
0
Indonesia 9% 15/03/2029
IDG000011107 40,245,000,00
2,446,874
0.3
0
Ivory Coast 6.625% 2048 (EUR)
XS1796266754
2,063,000
1,183,723
0.1
Mexico 5.75% 12/10/2110 (USD)
US91086QAZ19
2,268,000
1,541,484
0.2
Mexico IL 4% 15/11/2040
MX0SGO000098
90,007
2,675,539
0.3
Netflix 5.375% 2029
US64110LAU08
7,114,000
5,545,624
0.6
PaymentSense 8% 2025
XS2010029408
2,900,000
2,837,650
0.3
Peru 6.15% 12/08/2032
PEP01000C5E9
10,000
1,913,921
0.2
Tesco 6.15% 2037
US881575AC87
3,728,000
3,183,152
0.3
Total Fixed Interest
39,411,699
4.3
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.
03
Property
Comet Way, Southend-on-Sea
11,550,000
1.2
Heron Gate, Taunton
4,650,000
0.5
Kenilworth Spring
5,850,000
0.6
Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes
3,350,000
0.4
Normandy Lane, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
7,850,000
0.8
Parc Cybi, Holyhead
7,850,000
0.8
Pound Hill, Crawley
3,800,000
0.4
Romney Sands, Kent
20,000,000
2.2
The Bull, Sevenoaks
1,850,000
0.2
The Fiddler, Market Street, Cleethorpes
750,000
0.1
The George Inn, Earley
2,900,000
0.3
The Parade, Pagham
1,350,000
0.1
The Red Lion, Castle Street, Luton
2,700,000
0.3
The William Morgan, High Street, Prestatyn
1,150,000
0.1
Vale Street, Denbigh
6,100,000
0.7
Total Property
81,700,000
8.8
Net Liquid Assets
7,863,389
0.8
Total Net Liquid Assets
7,863,389
0.8
Assets
926,254,189
100.0
Total Assets
926,254,189
100.0
Additional information on asset allocation, including effective exposures to markets after taking into account the exposure of derivative positions, is included within the Company's monthly factsheet.
Disclaimer
Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.
Sales 2021
156 M
190 M
190 M
Net income 2021
157 M
191 M
191 M
Net Debt 2021
83,9 M
102 M
102 M
P/E ratio 2021
5,88x
Yield 2021
2,34%
Capitalization
889 M
1 081 M
1 081 M
EV / Sales 2020
8,54x
EV / Sales 2021
6,63x
Nbr of Employees
5
Free-Float
98,7%
Chart THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT COMPANY P.L.C.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.